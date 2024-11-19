Bristol Myers Squibb’s Presentations at ASH 2024 Reinforce Strength of Hematology Portfolio and Scientific Advances in Differentiated Research Platforms

Data from more than 20 programs, including new research from cell therapy and targeted protein degradation platforms, showcase the depth and breadth of BMS’ diverse portfolio and ongoing leadership in blood diseases and beyond

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of more than 90 data disclosures, including 18 oral presentations, across company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies and collaborations from its hematology and cell therapy research programs at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held from December 7 to 10 in San Diego, California. These data underscore the depth and diversity of the company's approved products and investigational pipeline and spotlight the next wave of innovative treatment approaches with the potential to transform patient outcomes across hematology and other areas of disease.





“Our data at ASH reflect our unique ability to address unmet patient needs with our industry-leading cell therapy portfolio and the continued expansion of our work in targeted protein degradation. These advances have been built on decades of specialized research and experience across clinical development and dedication to patient-centric treatment approaches,” said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of late clinical development, Hematology, Oncology, and Cell Therapy (HOCT), Bristol Myers Squibb. “This meeting provides us with an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to this critical area of research and highlight our current efforts to transform how hematologic diseases are treated.”

Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its partners at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:

Cell Therapy

Multiple analyses underscoring durable efficacy and well-established safety of the best-in-class profile of Breyanzi ® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including five-year follow-up overall survival (OS) data from the TRANSCEND NHL-001 trial, new data from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM 2L LBCL study showing deeper and more durable responses with Breyanzi over former standard of care using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an earlier surrogate of clinical outcome, and compelling real-world data from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry

(lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including five-year follow-up overall survival (OS) data from the TRANSCEND NHL-001 trial, new data from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM 2L LBCL study showing deeper and more durable responses with over former standard of care using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an earlier surrogate of clinical outcome, and compelling real-world data from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry Longer-term results from TRANSCEND FL and TRANSCEND CLL 004 reinforcing Breyanzi ’s best-in-class and best-in-disease profile in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), and its durable responses, sustained complete remissions and updated safety profile in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

’s best-in-class and best-in-disease profile in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), and its durable responses, sustained complete remissions and updated safety profile in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) Additional evaluations highlighting efficacy and safety from the Phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial analyzing Breyanzi in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R CLL and SLL

in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R CLL and SLL New analysis highlighting global manufacturing capability, reliability and timely delivery for Abecma ® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

(idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) First OS and progression-free survival results from a Phase 1 study of GPRC5D-directed CAR T cell therapy (BMS-986393/CC-95266) across all dose levels, supporting first-in-class potential in both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-naïve and BCMA-exposed patients with RRMM

Cell therapy data highlighting its potential beyond blood cancers, with updated Phase 1 data for CD19 NEX-T CAR T in severe, refractory autoimmune diseases, for the first time including patients with multiple sclerosis

Anemia

New COMMANDS trial analyses and real-world evidence on long-term benefit of Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) for patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) across subgroups, including patients with ring sideroblasts (RS) and low baseline serum erythropoietin (sEPO)

Targeted Protein Degradation

Updated results from Phase 1/2 CC-220-MM-001 trial supporting clinical and pharmacological activity of iberdomide combined with daratumumab and dexamethasone in transplant-ineligible, newly-diagnosed MM patients, including those with high-risk markers

Results from Phase 1/2 CA057-003 trial evaluating an all-oral combination of mezigdomide and novel agents (EZH2, BET and MEK inhibitors), showing promising efficacy and no new safety signals in patients with RRMM

Multiple data sets highlighting the promising clinical profile of golcadomide across LBCL and FL, including new analyses from Phase 1b DLBCL-001 study showing golcadomide plus R-CHOP has high minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in high-risk 1L LBCL, and longer follow-up from the Phase 1/2 NHL-001 study demonstrating the potential of golcadomide in combination with rituximab for R/R FL and R/R LBCL

Preclinical analysis evaluating development of fetal hemoglobin (HbF)-activating CELMoD™ agent BMS-986470 for the treatment of sickle cell disease

Multiple preclinical analyses evaluating potential first-in-class CELMoD agent BMS-986397 targeting casein kinase 1α (CK1α) in acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk MDS harboring functional TP53

Preclinical results for potential first-in-class ligand-directed degrader of BCL6 BMS-986458 demonstrating anti-tumor efficacy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

Additional information about BMS’ presence at the meeting can be found on the ASH website.

Selected BMS studies at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:

*Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration

Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck following Merck’s acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.

Abecma is being jointly developed and commercialized in the U.S. as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion, and Profit Share Agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio.

About Milvexian*

Milvexian is an investigational oral, highly selective Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, part of a new class of anticoagulants in development aimed at preventing harmful clotting that restricts blood flow (thrombosis) while preserving the normal clotting process (hemostasis). As a result, milvexian could potentially reduce major cardiovascular events due to harmful clotting without significantly increasing the risk of bleeding.

