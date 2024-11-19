Bristol Myers Squibb’s Presentations at ASH 2024 Reinforce Strength of Hematology Portfolio and Scientific Advances in Differentiated Research Platforms

Data from more than 20 programs, including new research from cell therapy and targeted protein degradation platforms, showcase the depth and breadth of BMS’ diverse portfolio and ongoing leadership in blood diseases and beyond
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ASH--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of more than 90 data disclosures, including 18 oral presentations, across company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies and collaborations from its hematology and cell therapy research programs at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held from December 7 to 10 in San Diego, California. These data underscore the depth and diversity of the company’s approved products and investigational pipeline and spotlight the next wave of innovative treatment approaches with the potential to transform patient outcomes across hematology and other areas of disease.
“Our data at ASH reflect our unique ability to address unmet patient needs with our industry-leading cell therapy portfolio and the continued expansion of our work in targeted protein degradation. These advances have been built on decades of specialized research and experience across clinical development and dedication to patient-centric treatment approaches,” said Anne Kerber, senior vice president, head of late clinical development, Hematology, Oncology, and Cell Therapy (HOCT), Bristol Myers Squibb. “This meeting provides us with an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to this critical area of research and highlight our current efforts to transform how hematologic diseases are treated.”
Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its partners at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:
Cell Therapy
- Multiple analyses underscoring durable efficacy and well-established safety of the best-in-class profile of Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including five-year follow-up overall survival (OS) data from the TRANSCEND NHL-001 trial, new data from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM 2L LBCL study showing deeper and more durable responses with Breyanzi over former standard of care using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as an earlier surrogate of clinical outcome, and compelling real-world data from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry
- Longer-term results from TRANSCEND FL and TRANSCEND CLL 004 reinforcing Breyanzi’s best-in-class and best-in-disease profile in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), and its durable responses, sustained complete remissions and updated safety profile in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)
- Additional evaluations highlighting efficacy and safety from the Phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial analyzing Breyanzi in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R CLL and SLL
- New analysis highlighting global manufacturing capability, reliability and timely delivery for Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)
- First OS and progression-free survival results from a Phase 1 study of GPRC5D-directed CAR T cell therapy (BMS-986393/CC-95266) across all dose levels, supporting first-in-class potential in both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-naïve and BCMA-exposed patients with RRMM
- Cell therapy data highlighting its potential beyond blood cancers, with updated Phase 1 data for CD19 NEX-T CAR T in severe, refractory autoimmune diseases, for the first time including patients with multiple sclerosis
Anemia
- New COMMANDS trial analyses and real-world evidence on long-term benefit of Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) for patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) across subgroups, including patients with ring sideroblasts (RS) and low baseline serum erythropoietin (sEPO)
Targeted Protein Degradation
- Updated results from Phase 1/2 CC-220-MM-001 trial supporting clinical and pharmacological activity of iberdomide combined with daratumumab and dexamethasone in transplant-ineligible, newly-diagnosed MM patients, including those with high-risk markers
- Results from Phase 1/2 CA057-003 trial evaluating an all-oral combination of mezigdomide and novel agents (EZH2, BET and MEK inhibitors), showing promising efficacy and no new safety signals in patients with RRMM
- Multiple data sets highlighting the promising clinical profile of golcadomide across LBCL and FL, including new analyses from Phase 1b DLBCL-001 study showing golcadomide plus R-CHOP has high minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in high-risk 1L LBCL, and longer follow-up from the Phase 1/2 NHL-001 study demonstrating the potential of golcadomide in combination with rituximab for R/R FL and R/R LBCL
- Preclinical analysis evaluating development of fetal hemoglobin (HbF)-activating CELMoD™ agent BMS-986470 for the treatment of sickle cell disease
- Multiple preclinical analyses evaluating potential first-in-class CELMoD agent BMS-986397 targeting casein kinase 1α (CK1α) in acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk MDS harboring functional TP53
- Preclinical results for potential first-in-class ligand-directed degrader of BCL6 BMS-986458 demonstrating anti-tumor efficacy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
Additional information about BMS’ presence at the meeting can be found on the ASH website.
Selected BMS studies at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:
Abstract Title
Author
Presentation Type/#
Session Title
Session Date/Time (PST)
Autoimmune Disease
Tolerability, Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BMS-986353 (CC-97540), a CD19-Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy Manufactured Using a Next-Generation Process, for Severe, Refractory Autoimmune Diseases: Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1, Multicenter, Open-Label Studies
Fabian Müller
Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Synergistic Activity of BMS-986397, a First-in-Class α Cereblon (CRBN) E3 Ligase Modulator (CELMoD) Targeting Casein Kinase 1α (CK1α), in Combination with Venetoclax and/or Azacitidine in Preclinical Models of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Carmen Jimenez
Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Beta Thalassemia
Improvement of Iron Overload Parameters in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia Treated with Luspatercept: Data from the Phase 3b Long-Term Rollover Study Following the BELIEVE Trial
John Porter
Session: 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Luspatercept Improves Fatigue-Related Quality of Life through 5 Years of Treatment in Non-Transfusion Dependent Beta-Thalassemia
Khaled Musallam
Session: 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Poster III
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Lymphoma
Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) As an Early Outcome Predictor in Patients (pts) with Second-Line (2L) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) after Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) Versus Standard of Care (SOC) Treatment (tx) from the Phase 3, Randomized TRANSFORM Study
Ash Alizadeh
Session: 628. Aggressive Lymphomas: Cellular Therapies: Novel Strategies for Cell Therapies in Aggressive Lymphomas
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 10:45 AM (1:45 PM ET)
Real-World (RW) Outcomes of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) As Second-Line (2L) Therapy in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL): First Results from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry
Maria Silvina Odstrcil Bobillo
Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: CARs, Bispecifics, and ADCs: Progress and Challenges in Aggressive B Cell Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 9:45 AM (12:45 PM ET)
Real-World (RW) Outcomes of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) and Secondary Central Nervous System (sCNS) Involvement from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry
Sairah Ahmed
Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: CARs, Bispecifics, and ADCs: Progress and Challenges in Aggressive B Cell Lymphoma
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 10:15 AM (1:15 PM ET)
Golcadomide (GOLCA) Plus R-CHOP Has High Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Negativity across High-Risk, Untreated Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma (a-BCL)
Arnaud Amzallag
Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: New R-CHOP Combinations for Treatment Naïve DLBCL
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 12:30 PM (3:30 PM ET)
Golcadomide (GOLCA) ± Rituximab (RTX) Demonstrates Durable Efficacy and Is Well Tolerated in Patients (pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (R/R FL): Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 CC-99282-NHL-001 Study
Julio C. Chavez
Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenströms, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Five-Year Survival of Patients (pts) from Transcend NHL 001 (TRANSCEND) Supports Curative Potential of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) in Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
Jeremy Abramson
Session: 628. Aggressive Lymphomas: Cellular Therapies: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison (MAIC) of Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) Versus Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) for Second-Line (2L) Treatment of Patients (pts) with Refractory/Early Relapsed (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL): Update with 34 Months of Liso-Cel Follow-up
Jeremy Abramson
Session: 628. Aggressive Lymphomas: Cellular Therapies: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Degradation of Ikaros Induces Neutropenia through Altered Transcriptional Programming across Multiple Stages of Neutrophil Development and Maturation
Ajit Dhadve
Session: 201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison (MAIC) of Efficacy and Safety Outcomes for Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) Versus Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) and Tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel) for the Treatment of Third-Line or Later (3L+) Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL)
Alexander P. Boardman
Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenström, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Longer Follow-up of Golcadomide (GOLCA), a Cereblon E3 Ligase Modulator (CELMoD™) Agent ± Rituximab (RTX), in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
Jean-Marie Michot
Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Pharmacologic Therapies: Novel Monotherapies or Novel Disease Indications
Monday, December 9, 2024: 3:45 PM (6:45 PM ET)
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) Combined with Ibrutinib (ibr) for Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL): Primary Results from the Open-Label, Phase 1/2 Transcend CLL 004 Study
William Wierda
Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treating Refractory Disease-Novel Agents and Quality-of-Life
Monday, December 9, 2024: 3:45 PM (6:45 PM ET)
Deciphering the Mechanism of Action of the Novel CELMoD™, Golcadomide, during Germinal Center B Cell Immune Response and in a Preclinical Mouse Model of Follicular Lymphoma
Caroline Huber
Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Novel Therapeutic Approaches in Lymphoma
Monday, December 9, 2024: 4:30 PM (7:30 PM ET)
BMS-986458 a Potential First-in-Class, Highly Selective, Potent and Well Tolerated BCL6 Ligand Directed Degrader (LDD) Demonstrates Multi-Modal Anti-Tumor Efficacy for the Treatment of B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Lynda Groocock
Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Novel Therapeutic Approaches in Lymphoma
Monday, December 9, 2024: 5:00 PM (8:00 PM ET)
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL): Updated Follow-up of Transcend CLL 004
Tanya Siddiqi
Session: 642. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel) in Patients (pts) with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL): Transcend FL 2-Year Follow-up
Loretta J. Nastoupil
Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenström, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Multiple Myeloma
Iberdomide, Daratumumab, and Dexamethasone Shows Deep Antimyeloma Activity across Molecular Patient Subsets with Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma from the CC-220-MM-001 Trial
Michael Amatangelo
Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
BMS-986393, a G Protein–Coupled Receptor Class C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D)-Targeted CAR T Cell Therapy, in Patients (pts) with
Relapsed/Refractory (RR) Multiple Myeloma (MM) and 1–3 Prior Regimens: Updated Phase 1 Safety and Efficacy Results
Susan Bal
Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Mezigdomide (MEZI) in Novel-Novel Combinations for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Preliminary Results from the CA057-003 Trial
Luciano Costa
Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Optimizing Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Myeloma and Beyond
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 5:30 PM (8:30 PM ET)
Biomarker Analyses of the CC-92480-MM-001 Trial to Guide Combinatorial Strategies for Mezigdomide
Tracy Chow
Session: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel) in Patients (Pts) with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) with an Inadequate Response to Front-Line Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (ASCT): KarMMa-2 Cohort 2c Extended Follow-up
Barry Paul
Session: 655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Global Manufacturing Experience with Idecabtagene Vicleucel in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Surbhi Sidana
Session: 711. Cell Collection and Manufacturing of HSPCs, CAR-T Cells, and Other Cellular Therapy Products: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
|Cross-Cohort Correlative Analysis of Clinically High-Risk Patients (pts) Treated with Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel) in KarMMa-2: Association between Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and Tumor Burden and Immune Status at Apheresis
Maria Chaudhry
Session: 655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Efficacy and Safety with Extended Follow-up in a Phase 1 Study of BMS-986393, a G Protein–Coupled Receptor Class C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D)–Targeted CAR T Cell Therapy, in Patients (pts) with Heavily Pretreated Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Multiple Myeloma
Susan Bal
Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Emerging Targeting Approaches of Cell Therapies for Hematologic Malignancies
Monday, December 9, 2024: 3:30 PM (6:30 PM ET)
Mezigdomide (MEZI) Plus Dexamethasone (DEX) and Bortezomib (BORT) or Carfilzomib (CFZ) in Patients (pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM): Updated Results From the CC-92480-MM-002 Trial
Irwindeep Sandhu
Session: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Into the Future: New Drugs and Combinations in Multiple Myeloma
Monday, December 9, 2024: 5:30 PM (8:30 PM ET)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
The Burden of Transfusion Dependence on Caregivers of Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes in North America and Europe
Maria Diez-Campelo
Session: 908. Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Identifying Problems and Providing Solutions to Delivering Myeloid Malignancy Care
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 10:15 AM (1:15 PM ET)
Long-Term Response Analysis of Transfusion Independence in Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent-Naive Patients with Very Low-, Low-, or Intermediate-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes Treated with Luspatercept Vs Epoetin Alfa in the COMMANDS Trial
Guillermo Garcia-Manero
Session: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Defining and Treating Low Risk MDS
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 4:15 PM (7:15 PM ET)
Clinical Benefits of Achieving Hemoglobin (Hb) Levels ≥ 10 g/dL in Transfusion-Dependent (TD) Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent (ESA)-Naive Patients (Pts) with Lower-Risk (LR) Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Treated with Luspatercept in the COMMANDS Trial
Valeria Santini
Session: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Changes in Red Blood Cell Transfusion Burden with Luspatercept Versus Epoetin Alfa in Patients with Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes in the Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized, Controlled COMMANDS Trial
Guillermo Garcia-Manero
Session: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes with Oral Azacitidine Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Pramila Krishnamurthy
Session: 908. Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster I
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM (8:30 PM-10:30 PM ET)
Health-Related Quality of Life of Luspatercept Versus Epoetin Alfa in Red Blood Cell Transfusion-Dependent Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Results from the Final Datacut of the Phase 3 COMMANDS Study
Esther N. Oliva
Session: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Impact of Luspatercept on Healthcare Resource Use (HCRU) Among Patients with Lower-Risk, Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS): A Medical Record Review in Canada, Germany, and Spain
Maria Diez-Campelo
Session: 903. Health Services and Quality Improvement: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster III
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
BMS-986397, a First-in-Class Molecular Glue Degrader of Casein Kinase 1α (CK1α) for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (HR-MDS) Harboring Functional TP53
Carmen Jiminez
Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III
Monday, December 9, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Myelofibrosis
Efficacy and Safety of Fedratinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Low Baseline Platelet Counts in the Phase 3 Randomized
FREEDOM2 Trial
Haifa Kathrin Al-Ali
Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: JAK Inhibitors in MPDs, Novel Insights and Next-Gen Agents
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 9:45 AM (12:45 PM ET)
Burden and Clinical Outcomes in Patients (pts) with Myelofibrosis (MF) and Anemia Treated with Ruxolitinib (RUX): Data from the Veterans Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse (VACDW)
John O. Mascarenhas
Session: 908. Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
Sickle Cell Disease
Development of a ZBTB7A and Wiz Dual Degrading, HbF-Activating CELMoD™ for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease
Emily Rychak
Session: 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait, and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Identification of New Molecular Targets to Modulate Sickle Cell Disease
Saturday, December 7, 2024: 2:00 PM (5:00 PM ET)
Rap-536, a Murine Luspatercept Analog Ameliorates Anemia and Vaso-Occlusion in Experimental Model of Sickle Cell Disease
Thiago T. Maciel
Session: 113. Sickle Cell Disease, Sickle Cell Trait, and Other Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemias: Basic and Translational: Attenuating Sickle Cell Disease Complications: Lessons from Pre-clinical Models
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 5:00 PM (8:00 PM ET)
Thrombosis and Anticoagulation
Reversal of The Anticoagulant Effect of Milvexian by 4-Factor PCC and rFVIIa in Healthy Participants*
Victor Dishy
Session: 332. Thrombosis and Anticoagulation: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II
Sunday, December 8, 2024: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (9:00 PM-11:00 PM ET)
*Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Johnson & Johnson Collaboration
Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck following Merck’s acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.
Abecma is being jointly developed and commercialized in the U.S. as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion, and Profit Share Agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio.
About Milvexian*
Milvexian is an investigational oral, highly selective Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor, part of a new class of anticoagulants in development aimed at preventing harmful clotting that restricts blood flow (thrombosis) while preserving the normal clotting process (hemostasis). As a result, milvexian could potentially reduce major cardiovascular events due to harmful clotting without significantly increasing the risk of bleeding.
Contacts
Bristol Myers Squibb
Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com
Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com