Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Third Quarter 2025 on October 30, 2025

September 22, 2025 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Company executives will review financial results with the investment community during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

