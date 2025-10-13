SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Data at ESMO® 2025 Showcasing Progress of Oncology Portfolio Across Diverse Tumor Types

October 13, 2025 | 
19 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ESMO--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of data across its oncology portfolio and pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 to be held from October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany. Data from more than 50 company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies, and collaborations showcase results spanning more than 10 cancer types.



"This year's ESMO meeting is a testament to the continued advancement of our oncology portfolio and potential of our research pipeline, driven by novel mechanisms and unique modalities," said Anne Kerber, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy. "These presentations demonstrate our significant progress in addressing diverse tumor types and hard-to-treat populations and reinforce our commitment to our goal of delivering the next generation of transformative medicines to patients."

Key data to be presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators at ESMO include:

  • First disclosure of results from a global Phase 1 study of izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren; BL-B01D1), a potential first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors (mini oral presentation); results from this trial supported the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation for iza-bren for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC
  • Late-breaking updates of progression-free survival (PFS) and the first disclosure of overall survival (OS) from CheckMate -8HW evaluating Opdivo® (nivolumab) plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) versus Opdivo or investigator’s choice of chemotherapy in first- and all-line settings in MSI-H/dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC; Proffered paper, oral)
  • Five-year follow-up of disease-free survival (DFS), overall survival (OS) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) results from CheckMate -274 evaluating the adjuvant use of Opdivo in adult patients with high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma after radical resection (MIUC; proffered paper, oral)
  • Nine-year final analysis of the CheckMate -238 study of adjuvant Opdivo versus Yervoy in patients with resected advanced melanoma (mini-oral presentation)

Summary of Presentations:

Select highlighted studies at the ESMO Congress 2025 include:

Abstract Title

Author

Presentation Type/#

Session Title

Session Date/Time

Advanced solid tumors

SOS1 inhibitor BMS-986509 and EGFR inhibitor combinations are synergistic with adagrasib in KRAS G12C mutant tumor organoid models

Lina Ding

E-poster

 

Abstract #196eP

Biomarkers & translational research

E-poster

Bladder

Adjuvant nivolumab vs placebo for high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma: 5-year efficacy and ctDNA results from CheckMate 274

Matthew Galsky

Proffered paper session

 

Abstract #3068O

Proffered Paper session 1: GU tumours, renal & urothelial

Friday, October 17, 2025

 

14:00 - 15:30 CEST / 8:00 – 9:30 am EDT

Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab vs nivolumab monotherapy for microsatellite

instability-high/mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer

(mCRC): new results from CheckMate 8HW

Sara Lonardi

Proffered paper session

 

Abstract #LBA29

Proffered paper session 2: GI tumours, lower digestive

Monday, October 20, 2025

 

08:30 - 10:00 CEST / 2:30 – 04:00 AM EDT

Gastrointestinal Cancers

Nivolumab (NIVO) plus chemotherapy (chemo) or ipilimumab (IPI) vs chemo as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): 5-year follow-up from CheckMate 648

Ian Chau

Poster

 

Abstract #2106P

Oesophagogastric cancer

Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Head & Neck

Iza-Bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR×HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate, versus

Physician's Choice of Chemotherapy in Heavily Pretreated Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma: A Randomized, Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase III, Pivotal

study (BL-B01D1-303)

Huaqiang Zhou

Proffered paper session

 

Abstract #LBA35

Proffered paper session: Developmental therapeutics

Sunday, October 19, 2025

 

14:45 - 16:20 CEST / 8:45 – 10:20 AM EDT

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab (NIVO + IPI) vs lenvatinib or sorafenib (LEN/SOR) as first-line (1L) treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): efficacy in patients (pts) with poor prognosis and hepatic safety in the overall population from CheckMate 9DW

Thomas Decaens

Poster

 

#1486P

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Melanoma

Final, 9-year results from the CheckMate 238 phase 3 trial of adjuvant

nivolumab vs ipilimumab in resected stage IIIB–C or IV melanoma

Paolo Ascierto

Mini oral session

 

Abstract #1609MO

Mini oral session: Melanoma and other skin tumours

Saturday, October 18, 2025

 

14:45 - 16:15 CEST / 8:45 – 10:15 AM EDT

Adjuvant nivolumab vs placebo in resected stage IIB/C melanoma: 4-year update from CheckMate 76K

Michele Del Vecchio

Poster

 

Abstract #1610P

Melanoma and other skin tumors

Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Pooled outcomes with first-line nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) in patients (pts) with advanced melanoma (MEL)

Hussein A. Tawbi

Poster

 

Abstract #1619P

Melanoma and other skin tumors

Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Characterization of tumor and peripheral biomarkers in patients (pts) with resectable melanoma (MEL) treated with adjuvant nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) or NIVO alone in RELATIVITY-098

Hussein A. Tawbi

Poster

 

Abstract #1612P

Melanoma and other skin tumors

Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Ovarian

Phase Ib/II Study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Recurrent Metastatic Ovarian Cancer (OC)

Wu Yong

Poster

 

Abstract #933P

Developmental therapeutics

Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Prostate

Higher circulating tumor DNA levels in chemo-experienced mCRPC patients serve as a poor prognostic marker for checkpoint inhibitors (CI) or chemotherapy: A post hoc analysis of CM 650

Sumit K. Subudhi

Poster

 

Abstract #2467P

Prostate cancer

Saturday, October 18, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

Thoracic

Phase 1 Global Study of Iza-Bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) and Other Solid Tumors

Helena A. Yu

Mini oral session

 

Abstract #921MO

Mini oral session: Developmental therapeutics

Friday, October 17, 2025

 

16:00 - 17:30 CEST / 10:00 – 11:30 AM EDT

Phase II Study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1) in Combination with Serplulimab in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Fei Zhou

Poster

 

Abstract #934P

Developmental therapeutics

Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

OPDIVO

INDICATIONS

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

OPDIVO® is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with completely resected Stage IIB, Stage IIC, Stage III, or Stage IV melanoma.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy, is indicated as neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy, is indicated for neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements, followed by single-agent OPDIVO® as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (≥1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab) and 2 cycles of platinum-doublet chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with intermediate or poor risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with cabozantinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and brentuximab vedotin or after 3 or more lines of systemic therapy that includes autologous HSCT. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after platinum-based therapy.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), as a single agent, is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of UC.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine, is indicated as first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer (CRC) that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer with residual pathologic disease in adult patients who have received neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Immune-mediated adverse reactions listed herein may not include all possible severe and fatal immune- mediated adverse reactions.

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. While immune-mediated adverse reactions usually manifest during treatment, they can also occur after discontinuation of OPDIVO or YERVOY. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of OPDIVO and YERVOY. Monitor for signs and symptoms that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment with OPDIVO and before each dose of YERVOY. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue OPDIVO and YERVOY depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information). In general, if OPDIVO or YERVOY interruption or discontinuation is required, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy. Toxicity management guidelines for adverse reactions that do not necessarily require systemic steroids (e.g., endocrinopathies and dermatologic reactions) are discussed below.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (2.1%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 7% (31/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (2.0%), and Grade 2 (4.4%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.9% (26/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (1.4%) and Grade 2 (2.6%). In NSCLC patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg every 2 weeks with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 6 weeks, immune- mediated pneumonitis occurred in 9% (50/576) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.5%), Grade 3 (3.5%), and Grade 2 (4.0%). Four patients (0.7%) died due to pneumonitis.

In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung disease, occurred in 6.0% (16/266) of patients receiving OPDIVO. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 4.9% (13/266) of patients receiving OPDIVO, including Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=12).

Immune-Mediated Colitis

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. A common symptom included in the definition of colitis was diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (1.7%) and Grade 2 (1%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 25% (115/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.4%), Grade 3 (14%) and Grade 2 (8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 9% (60/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (4.4%) and Grade 2 (3.7%).

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis and Hepatotoxicity

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (1.3%),

and Grade 2 (0.4%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune- mediated hepatitis occurred in 15% (70/456) of patients, including Grade 4 (2.4%), Grade 3 (11%), and Grade 2 (1.8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 7% (48/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (1.2%), Grade 3 (4.9%), and Grade 2 (0.4%).

OPDIVO in combination with cabozantinib can cause hepatic toxicity with higher frequencies of Grade 3 and 4 ALT and AST elevations compared to OPDIVO alone. Consider more frequent monitoring of liver enzymes as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. In patients receiving OPDIVO and cabozantinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased ALT or AST were seen in 11% of patients.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency, immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis. Withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY depending on severity (please see section 2 Dosage and Administration in the accompanying Full Prescribing Information). For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism; initiate hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism; initiate hormone replacement or medical management as clinically indicated. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes; initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994), including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 8% (35/456), including Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (2.4%), and Grade 2 (4.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 7% (48/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (2.5%), and Grade 2 (4.1%). In patients receiving OPDIVO and cabozantinib, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 4.7% (15/320) of patients, including Grade 3 (2.2%) and Grade 2 (1.9%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.2%) and Grade 2 (0.3%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypophysitis occurred in 9% (42/456), including Grade 3 (2.4%) and Grade 2 (6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypophysitis occurred in 4.4% (29/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (2.4%), and Grade 2 (0.9%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (12/1994) of patients, including Grade 2 (0.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, thyroiditis occurred in 2.7% (22/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (4.5%) and Grade 2 (2.2%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) and Grade 2 (1.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hyperthyroidism occurred in 9% (42/456) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.9%) and Grade 2 (4.2%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hyperthyroidism occurred in 12% (80/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.6%) and Grade 2 (4.5%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (163/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.2%) and Grade 2 (4.8%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 1 mg/kg with YERVOY 3 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypothyroidism occurred in 20% (91/456) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (11%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, hypothyroidism occurred in 18% (122/666) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.6%) and Grade 2 (11%).

In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.3%), and 2 cases of diabetic ketoacidosis. In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, diabetes occurred in 2.7% (15/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.6%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.9%).

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause immune-mediated nephritis. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2% (23/1994) of patients, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.5%), and Grade 2 (0.6%). In patients receiving OPDIVO 3 mg/kg with YERVOY 1 mg/kg every 3 weeks, immune-mediated nephritis with renal dysfunction occurred in 4.1% (27/666) of patients, including Grade 4 (0.6%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (2.2%).

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) has occurred with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes.


Contacts

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com


New Jersey Data Events Cancer Indications
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Modern design with a positive context, a handshake. Concept of help, support and harmony between adults. Modern art collage, trendy magazine style.
Mergers & acquisitions
Zenas Bets $2B+ in Autoimmune Agreement With Chinese Firm InnoCare
October 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves