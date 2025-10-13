Bristol Myers Squibb to Present Data at ESMO® 2025 Showcasing Progress of Oncology Portfolio Across Diverse Tumor Types

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BMY #ESMO--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of data across its oncology portfolio and pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 to be held from October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany. Data from more than 50 company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies, and collaborations showcase results spanning more than 10 cancer types.

"This year's ESMO meeting is a testament to the continued advancement of our oncology portfolio and potential of our research pipeline, driven by novel mechanisms and unique modalities," said Anne Kerber, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy. "These presentations demonstrate our significant progress in addressing diverse tumor types and hard-to-treat populations and reinforce our commitment to our goal of delivering the next generation of transformative medicines to patients."

Key data to be presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators at ESMO include:

First disclosure of results from a global Phase 1 study of izalontamab brengitecan (iza-bren; BL-B01D1), a potential first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors (mini oral presentation); results from this trial supported the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation for iza-bren for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC

Late-breaking updates of progression-free survival (PFS) and the first disclosure of overall survival (OS) from CheckMate -8HW evaluating Opdivo® (nivolumab) plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) versus Opdivo or investigator’s choice of chemotherapy in first- and all-line settings in MSI-H/dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC; Proffered paper, oral)

Five-year follow-up of disease-free survival (DFS), overall survival (OS) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) results from CheckMate -274 evaluating the adjuvant use of Opdivo in adult patients with high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma after radical resection (MIUC; proffered paper, oral)

Nine-year final analysis of the CheckMate -238 study of adjuvant Opdivo versus Yervoy in patients with resected advanced melanoma (mini-oral presentation)

Summary of Presentations:

Select highlighted studies at the ESMO Congress 2025 include:

Abstract Title Author Presentation Type/# Session Title Session Date/Time Advanced solid tumors SOS1 inhibitor BMS-986509 and EGFR inhibitor combinations are synergistic with adagrasib in KRAS G12C mutant tumor organoid models Lina Ding E-poster Abstract #196eP Biomarkers & translational research E-poster Bladder Adjuvant nivolumab vs placebo for high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma: 5-year efficacy and ctDNA results from CheckMate 274 Matthew Galsky Proffered paper session Abstract #3068O Proffered Paper session 1: GU tumours, renal & urothelial Friday, October 17, 2025 14:00 - 15:30 CEST / 8:00 – 9:30 am EDT Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Nivolumab plus ipilimumab vs nivolumab monotherapy for microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair-deficient (MSI-H/dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): new results from CheckMate 8HW Sara Lonardi Proffered paper session Abstract #LBA29 Proffered paper session 2: GI tumours, lower digestive Monday, October 20, 2025 08:30 - 10:00 CEST / 2:30 – 04:00 AM EDT Gastrointestinal Cancers Nivolumab (NIVO) plus chemotherapy (chemo) or ipilimumab (IPI) vs chemo as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): 5-year follow-up from CheckMate 648 Ian Chau Poster Abstract #2106P Oesophagogastric cancer Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Head & Neck Iza-Bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR×HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate, versus Physician's Choice of Chemotherapy in Heavily Pretreated Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma: A Randomized, Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase III, Pivotal study (BL-B01D1-303) Huaqiang Zhou Proffered paper session Abstract #LBA35 Proffered paper session: Developmental therapeutics Sunday, October 19, 2025 14:45 - 16:20 CEST / 8:45 – 10:20 AM EDT Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) Nivolumab plus ipilimumab (NIVO + IPI) vs lenvatinib or sorafenib (LEN/SOR) as first-line (1L) treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): efficacy in patients (pts) with poor prognosis and hepatic safety in the overall population from CheckMate 9DW Thomas Decaens Poster #1486P Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Melanoma Final, 9-year results from the CheckMate 238 phase 3 trial of adjuvant nivolumab vs ipilimumab in resected stage IIIB–C or IV melanoma Paolo Ascierto Mini oral session Abstract #1609MO Mini oral session: Melanoma and other skin tumours Saturday, October 18, 2025 14:45 - 16:15 CEST / 8:45 – 10:15 AM EDT Adjuvant nivolumab vs placebo in resected stage IIB/C melanoma: 4-year update from CheckMate 76K Michele Del Vecchio Poster Abstract #1610P Melanoma and other skin tumors Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Pooled outcomes with first-line nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) in patients (pts) with advanced melanoma (MEL) Hussein A. Tawbi Poster Abstract #1619P Melanoma and other skin tumors Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Characterization of tumor and peripheral biomarkers in patients (pts) with resectable melanoma (MEL) treated with adjuvant nivolumab + relatlimab (NIVO + RELA) or NIVO alone in RELATIVITY-098 Hussein A. Tawbi Poster Abstract #1612P Melanoma and other skin tumors Monday, October 20, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Ovarian Phase Ib/II Study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Recurrent Metastatic Ovarian Cancer (OC) Wu Yong Poster Abstract #933P Developmental therapeutics Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Prostate Higher circulating tumor DNA levels in chemo-experienced mCRPC patients serve as a poor prognostic marker for checkpoint inhibitors (CI) or chemotherapy: A post hoc analysis of CM 650 Sumit K. Subudhi Poster Abstract #2467P Prostate cancer Saturday, October 18, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT Thoracic Phase 1 Global Study of Iza-Bren (BL-B01D1), an EGFR x HER3 Bispecific Antibody drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Metastatic or Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Other Solid Tumors Helena A. Yu Mini oral session Abstract #921MO Mini oral session: Developmental therapeutics Friday, October 17, 2025 16:00 - 17:30 CEST / 10:00 – 11:30 AM EDT Phase II Study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1) in Combination with Serplulimab in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Fei Zhou Poster Abstract #934P Developmental therapeutics Sunday, October 19, 12:00 – 12:45 CEST/6:00 – 6:45 AM EDT

