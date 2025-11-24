Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Hematology-Focused Investor Event

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that, following the conclusion of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, the company will hold a virtual investor event on Thursday, December 11, 2025, to highlight key Hematology programs.

The company will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET, which is accessible here. Company representatives will provide investors and analysts an overview of the company’s Hematology development strategy and review recent data.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the event concludes. Materials related to the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com at the start of the presentation.

