SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Hematology-Focused Investor Event

November 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that, following the conclusion of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, the company will hold a virtual investor event on Thursday, December 11, 2025, to highlight key Hematology programs.



The company will host a webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET, which is accessible here. Company representatives will provide investors and analysts an overview of the company’s Hematology development strategy and review recent data.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com approximately three hours after the event concludes. Materials related to the webcast will be available at http://investor.bms.com at the start of the presentation.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

corporatefinancial-news


Contacts

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

New Jersey Events
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel