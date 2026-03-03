Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend - March 2, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents ($0.63) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company.

The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.

