BridgeBio to Host Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 Investor Webinar on Friday, July 11th at 8:00 am ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the Company will host an investor webinar on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 8:00 am ET with Matthew Wicklund, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology and Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center San Antonio.

Dr. Wicklund will provide an overview of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), specifically focusing on the disease burden, standard of care and unmet needs for those with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) (FKRP-related). He serves as director for the UT Health San Antonio MDA Multidisciplinary Care Center and is a member of the Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Research Network and the Neuromuscular Study Group. Dr. Wicklund has participated in over 35 multi-center clinical trials in the areas of muscular dystrophy, ALS, and myasthenia gravis and has over 200 published articles, chapters and abstracts.

In addition to Dr. Wicklund, executive members of the LGMD2I/R9 program will review the progress of BBP-418 to date and discuss expectations for the Phase 3 interim analysis results expected in the second half of 2025.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

