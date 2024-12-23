SUBSCRIBE
BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025

December 23, 2024 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheRas, Inc. d/b/a BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (“BBOT” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Eli Wallace, PhD, will provide a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. PT, and will host one-on-one investor meetings in San Francisco, CA.


About TheRas, Inc. d/b/a BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3K malignancies. Initially formed as a subsidiary of BridgeBio, BBOT completed a $200M private financing with external investors in 2024 with the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information visit bridgebiooncology.com.

Contacts

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT) Contact:
Idan Elmelech
Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
Contact@bridgebiooncology.com
(650) 405-7021

Northern California Events
BridgeBio LLC
