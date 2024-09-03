Bridge to Life Announces Three Oral/Mini-Oral Presentations on the use of HOPE (Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion) at the 30th International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2024) in Istanbul, Turkey, September 22-25, 2024

Presentations to highlight hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion in liver transplantation

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd, a renowned market leader in organ preservation solutions, today announced acceptance of three abstracts based on data from Italian clinical trials using HOPE (Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion), including an oral and two mini-oral for presentation, at the 2024 30th annual meeting of the International Congress of The Transplantation Society (TTS 2024). The conference is scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey from September 22-25, 2024.

Presentations include:

September 23: Liver techniques & malignancy (Mini-Oral Presentation, 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. TRT)

Torino

September 24

, ID #373, D. Patrono (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di), et al

(Mini-Oral Presentation, 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. TRT)

Torino

September 25

, ID #828, T. Carradori (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di), et al

Strategies to prevent infections in transplant recipients (Oral Presentation, 09:30-10:30 a.m. TRT)

Torino

, ID #453, S. Corcione (General Surgery 2U - Liver Transplant Unit, AOU Città della Salute e della Scienza di), et al

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmartMachine Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

¹ VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit its Premarket Approval submission to FDA later this year.

