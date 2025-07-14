BriaCell’s Bria-IMT™ Demonstrates Survival Advantage over Trodelvy® and Control Group in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Median Overall Survival (OS) of 13.9 months in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) exceeds Trodelvy (11.8 months) and doubles control (6.9 months)

OS of 17.3 months in HR+ metastatic breast cancer surpasses Trodelvy (14.4 months) and control (11.2 months)

No treatment related discontinuations reported





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced updated Phase 2 survival data for its lead immunotherapy candidate, Bria-IMT, in combination with an immune check point inhibitor (CPI).

The data show a meaningful survival advantage in heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patient subtypes:

Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC): median overall survival (OS) of 13.9 months vs. 11.8 months for antibody drug conjugate Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and 6.9 months single agent chemotherapy data. BriaCell’s median OS has improved from 11.4 months last reported at ASCO in June 2025 1

Hormone receptor positive (HR+): median overall survival (OS) of 17.3 months vs. 14.4 months for Trodelvy and 11.2 months in single agent chemotherapy data.

“We are thrilled to see our Bria-IMT regimen outperform established benchmarks like Trodelvy in TNBC and HR+ MBC patients,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “BriaCell’s patients had failed a median of six prior therapies, underscoring the potential clinical impact of our novel immunotherapy. We look forward to validating these findings in our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with overall survival as its primary endpoint.”

Table 1: Analysis of survival data for BriaCell’s Phase 2 study versus Trodelvy in MBC patient subsets



Breast Cancer

Type Treatment Median

# of prior

lines of

therapy Median

Overall

Survival

(months) Survival

rate at 6

months (%) Survival

rate at 12

months (%)

TNBC



Bria-IMT plus CPI* 6 13.9 78 56

TNBC Trodelvy1

(sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) 3** 11.8 80*** 49*** Single agent chemotherapy 3** 6.9 56*** 22***

HR+



Bria-IMT plus CPI* 6 17.3 90 61

HR+ Trodelvy1

(sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) 4 14.4 83*** 61 Single agent chemotherapy 4 11.2 76*** 47 * Patients treated with the Phase 3 formulation

** Prior chemotherapy-containing regimens

*** Derived from published Kaplan-Meier curves see1

1. https://www.gilead.com/-/media/files/pdfs/medicines/oncology/trodelvy/trodelvy_pi.pdf





Abbreviations:

TNBC: Triple-negative breast cancer (lacks the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and lacks or has low levels of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2))

As shown in table 1, median OS number with Bria-IMT is higher than that reported in the treatment arm of the ASCENT study (SG) for TNBC patients, and twice that reported in treatment of physician’s choice arm.



HR+: hormone receptor-positive

The Phase 2 Bria-IMT study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients (median number of prior treatments = 6) who received the Bria-IMT regimen plus checkpoint inhibitor. Of these 54 patients, 37 received the same formulation currently being used in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer (listed on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612). No Bria-IMT related discontinuations have been reported to date.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

