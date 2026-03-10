BriaCell to Present Four Poster Presentations at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 17th – 22nd at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

The accepted abstracts highlight research related to BriaCell’s cellular immunotherapy platform, including the Company’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMTᵀᴹ in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06072612) and research supporting Bria-OTS+ᵀᴹ, BriaCell’s next-generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy program.

Poster titles and presentation details will become available on March 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET, when the abstracts will be published in the online Proceedings of AACR.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

