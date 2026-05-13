BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Other recently activated sites include Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Virginia (UVA) Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baptist Health South Florida, and SCRI Oncology Partners





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care is pleased to announce the addition of Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, an internationally recognized cancer center, as a clinical trial site in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study (Bria-ABC).

BriaCell has received increased interest from leading cancer centers and continued enrollment momentum following the independent inclusion of its Phase 3 clinical trial in Nature Medicine’s article, “Eleven clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2026”. The Phase 3 Bria-ABC study is evaluating BriaCell’s lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor versus physician’s choice of treatment in a dvanced b reast c ancer.

“We are pleased to partner with Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, a world-renowned cancer institute, as a clinical site in BriaCell’s Phase 3 study,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “We look forward to working with the cancer experts at Penn to offer the Bria-IMT regimen to patients with metastatic breast cancer with the goal of making a meaningful difference for patients who have not responded to prior therapies.”

“The addition of Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center supports our goal of expanding access to BriaCell’s novel immunotherapy regimen to patients with metastatic breast cancer across the greater Philadelphia region,” said Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell’s Chief Medical Officer.

Other recently activated sites include:

Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center, Indianapolis, IN

University of Virginia (UVA) Comprehensive Cancer Center, Charlottesville, VA

Baptist Health South Florida, Coral Gables, FL

SCRI Oncology Partners, Nashville, TN





An interim analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 study will be conducted after 144 patient events, defined as deaths, have occurred. Overall survival (OS) is the primary endpoint. The study compares the Bria-IMT regimen in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor versus physician’s choice of treatment in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation, reflecting its potential to address a serious unmet medical need.

For additional information on BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about the addition of a new clinical site in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of Bria‑IMT, and expectations regarding patient enrollment, interim analysis timing and the potential clinical benefits of the Bria‑IMT combination regimen, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, such as those are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com