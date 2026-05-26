BreezeBio Announces Scientific Advisory Board to Support Next Stage of Precision Genetic Medicine Pipeline Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NanoGalaxy--BreezeBio, Inc., formerly known as GenEdit, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board to support the company’s next stage of pipeline and platform development. The inaugural SAB brings together leaders with experience spanning cell-specific delivery, immune modulation, therapeutic development, and clinical translation. Their guidance will support BreezeBio as it advances BRZ-101, its lead program in type 1 diabetes, drives additional internal therapeutic programs toward the clinic, and continues to expand applications of its NanoGalaxy® platform.

“As BreezeBio moves into its next stage of development, we are focused on translating the broad potential of NanoGalaxy into a focused internal pipeline of precision genetic medicines, and we are thrilled to have assembled such an accomplished SAB to support that effort,” said Kunwoo (Ryan) Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BreezeBio. “The expertise of our SAB across the disciplines core to continued pipeline growth will help guide our strategic prioritization as we advance BRZ-101 and continue to extend what NanoGalaxy can make possible.”

NanoGalaxy has demonstrated in vivo targeted delivery to the immune, cardiac, pulmonary, and central nervous systems, supporting BreezeBio’s internal pipeline and broader platform expansion. The company’s lead program, BRZ-101, is advancing into IND-enabling studies for type 1 diabetes and is designed to deliver mRNA-encoded autoantigens and tolerogenic co-factors to antigen-presenting cells. By presenting antigens to T cells in the context of tolerance, BRZ-101 is intended to induce antigen-specific regulatory T cells that selectively suppress the autoimmune response while preserving broader immune function. BreezeBio is also advancing ligand-directed approaches intended to enable additional cell specificity, including in vivo CAR-T applications.

The inaugural members of BreezeBio’s SAB are:

Haig Aghajanian, Ph.D., is Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and was Co-Founder and Senior Vice President/Head of Research at Capstan Therapeutics, where he helped advance the company’s in vivo cell-engineering platform through its acquisition by AbbVie. His work spans cardiac disease, fibrosis, immune-cell engineering, and targeted delivery systems.

Andrew M. Dahlem, D.V.M. (h.c.), Ph.D., is President of Dr. Dahlem Consulting and Senior Research Professor of Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, where he also serves as Co-Director of the IU School of Medicine Drug Development Think Tank. Over a 28-year career at Eli Lilly and Company, Dr. Dahlem held numerous executive leadership roles, most notably as Vice President of Research Operations, Toxicology, Drug Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and COO of Lilly Research Laboratories (LRL) and LRL Europe.

Thomas W. Dubensky, Jr., Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cGAS-STING pathway modulators for inflammatory, autoimmune, and oncology indications. He brings extensive translational development experience across cancer immunotherapy, innate immunity, infectious disease therapeutics, biologics, and small-molecule drug development.

Niren Murthy, Ph.D., is a scientific co-founder of BreezeBio and Professor of Bioengineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a member of the Innovative Genomics Institute. His research focuses on biomaterials, drug delivery, molecular imaging, diagnostics, and infectious-disease applications, including next-generation systems for lipid nanoparticles, protein and oligonucleotide delivery, RNA delivery, and diagnostic technologies.

About BreezeBio

BreezeBio is a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines enabled by precise, non-viral delivery across biologically relevant tissues. Using its proprietary NanoGalaxy® platform, BreezeBio engineers nanoparticles designed to deliver genetic payloads, including mRNA, to specific cell types, with demonstrated delivery to immune cells as well as select tissues in the heart, lung, and central nervous system. The company is advancing an internal therapeutic pipeline focused on autoimmune diseases and oncology, led by BRZ-101 to restore immune tolerance in type 1 diabetes. BreezeBio is headquartered in California in the South San Francisco area. For more information, visit www.breezebio.com.

Corporate: Kunwoo (Ryan) Lee, Ph.D., info@breezebio.com



Media: Jason Glashow, Glashow Strategic Communications, jason@glashowstrategic.com