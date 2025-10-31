Breckenridge announces launch of Everolimus Tablets, 1mg, generic version of Zortress®

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic pharmaceuticals in the United States, announced today the launch of Everolimus Tablets, 1mg, a generic version of Zortress® by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant. This product was developed in collaboration with Natco Pharma Limited, India. The product is expected to be available starting October 30, 2025.

Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation. The product will be available predominantly in retail, mail order pharmacies, as well as clinics.

"We are excited to now offer all strengths of Everolimus Tablets in both bottles and blister card configurations. Breckenridge previously launched its Everolimus Tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths, with blisters launched in July 2021 and bottles launched in June 2023. We continue to focus on the development of therapies that provide affordable access to all patients and address unmet med ical needs," states Brian Guy, President and CCO of Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

*Please visit www.breckenridgepharma.com for the full prescribing information including warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions.

**All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:



Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., (New Jersey), the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to impact the health of the patients we and our customers serve.



www.breckenridgepharma.com

For further information, please contact:





Towa International / Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.



External Comm and IR team



Email: media@towapharmaceutical.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-announces-launch-of-everolimus-tablets-1mg-generic-version-of-zortress-302599717.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.