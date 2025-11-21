Breast Cancer Canada Releases 2025 Annual Progress Report: The State of Breast Cancer Care in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breast Cancer Canada has released its 2025 Annual Progress Report, offering a comprehensive overview of breast cancer care in Canada. The report highlights advances in treatment, screening, and policy, while also identifying ongoing gaps in equitable access to care.

As the only national organization dedicated to funding research, educating Canadians, and advocating for improved care, Breast Cancer Canada continues to drive patient-centered solutions nationwide.

Key Highlights from the 2025 Report:

Treatment Access: Seven new breast cancer therapies were approved by Health Canada and Canada Drug Agency in the past year. However, the average time from approval to public access remains over 12 months. Breast Cancer Canada applauds Ontario’s new FAST track program, which expedites funding for approved cancer therapies within six months, and continues to advocate for similar programs across Canada.

Through Screening and Early Detection: Federal guidelines still recommend starting breast cancer screening at age of 50 for average-risk women. Breast Cancer Canada continues to advocate accessible screening at the age of 40. Work continues to ensure self-referral programs and equitable access are available in all provinces and territories.

Only 55% of Canadians report access to advanced treatments through clinical trials, with significant disparities across certain regions. The report highlights the need to expand trial sites and increase patient awareness. Innovative screening technologies, including AI-driven blood tests and wearable elastography devices, show promise for earlier detection. Patient Experience: Insights from Breast Cancer Canada’s national patient surveys reveal that 72% of patients feel unprepared to manage breast cancer recurrence risk.

The findings highlight the urgent need for health policy that ensures ongoing, coordinated health care for breast cancer survivors after active treatment, addressing the fragmentation that often occurs once patients are discharged from cancer centers.

"The 2025 Progress Report reflects our commitment to advancing personalized care and reducing disparities in breast cancer treatment," said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. “By combining research, advocacy, and patient voices, we are moving closer to a healthcare system that is timely, equitable, and informed by those it serves."

The 2025 Annual Progress Report draws on national patient surveys, PROgress Tracker data, public opinion research, and expert clinical guidance to provide a thorough assessment of the state of breast cancer care in Canada.

"Progress is being made in Canada, but gaps remain,” added Shaniah Leduc, Chair of Breast Cancer Canada’s Board of Directors. “This report not only tracks advancements but also highlights where continued advocacy and attention are needed to improve outcomes for Canadians living with and beyond breast cancer."

Access the full report here.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research and advocate and educate on the progress of new research evidence. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information visit, breastcancer.ca.

