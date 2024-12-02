Breaking New Ground: Interim Diagnostic Imaging (IDI) and Modular Devices Introduce the First 10' x 48' Mobile MRI Scanner

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim Diagnostic Imaging (IDI), along with its parent company Modular Devices, a leading provider of mobile imaging solutions, has unveiled a revolutionary innovation in mobile medical imaging: a brand new 10' wide Mobile MRI Scanner. At 10' wide, this expanded-width trailer is 2' wider than all other Mobile MRI trailers on the market.

The new 10' wide IDI Mobile MRI Scanner will debut and be on display at the RSNA Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, from December 1-4, 2024, at Booth #1569 in partnership with TDC Trailer and Larry Sodomire, who engineered and manufactured the new trailer. Healthcare professionals and industry leaders are invited to visit and tour the new Mobile MRI at RSNA to see the difference the additional two feet of space makes.

Experience Mobile Imaging without Limits

Traditional mobile MRI scanners are limited to 8-foot-wide trailers. IDI’s new 10' wide Mobile MRI offers a 25% larger workspace than a traditional 8' wide trailer. This significant increase in size transforms the user and patient experience, providing:

A larger dedicated patient changing area that accommodates MRI-safe gurneys, improving patient comfort and operational efficiency.

Larger control room area for staff to work more efficiently, especially in high-demand or urgent settings.

2' of additional space around the table and magnet for easier and safer patient positioning.

Simplified logistics by eliminating the need for modular building permits, allowing the unit to be deployed and operational in hours.

Advanced Siemens Aera MRI Technology

The new trailer is equipped with the Siemens Aera 1.5T MRI, delivering unparalleled imaging quality and patient comfort with its 70 cm open bore. Advanced coil configurations enable a wide range of imaging applications, from routine scans to complex diagnostic needs. Real-time monitoring and a Siemens OEM service agreement ensure consistent, reliable performance, even in demanding environments.

Flexibility Meets Reliability

IDI and TDC Trailer designed the trailer with flexibility in mind, offering short- and long-term rental options tailored to healthcare facilities of all sizes. This mobility ensures healthcare providers can quickly scale their imaging capabilities without long-term commitments while maintaining the high-quality service IDI and Modular Devices are known for.

The Future of Mobile Imaging Debuts at RSNA

Mark Koers

“With over 40 years of experience as a mobile imaging solutions provider, we continue to innovate. With the new 10' wide MRI, we’ve listened to our customer’s requests for a larger Mobile MRI with more space and created a first-of-its-kind 10' wide Mobile MRI,” said, CEO of Modular Devices. “From enhanced workflow to patient comfort, we’ve designed this unit to address challenges faced by healthcare providers, especially in areas where space, productivity, turnover, and efficiency are critical factors.”

Visitors to RSNA 2024 will have the opportunity to tour the trailer and explore its innovative features at Booth #1569. To learn more about IDI and Modular Devices fleet of mobile imaging trailers for lease, visit https://www.modulardevices.com/mri-scanners.

