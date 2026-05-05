BrainScope Strengthens Executive Team With Veteran Commercial Leader David Wingate

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EEG--BrainScope, a leader in AI-enabled brain health assessment, today announced the appointment of David Wingate as Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, further strengthening the Company’s leadership team as it accelerates commercial momentum and expands market opportunities.

BrainScope’s technology builds on the safety and ubiquity of brain electrical activity measurement (EEG), applying proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to advance EEG beyond traditional interpretation. The Company’s patented approach represents a next-generation evolution of EEG, transforming brain signals into objective, clinically actionable insights at the point of care. This platform includes the first AI-enabled device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in neurology and enables applications across multiple brain health indications through integration of multimodal clinical data.

Wingate brings more than three decades of healthcare leadership and medical device expertise, with a proven track record of scaling commercial organizations, driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth, and building high-performing teams across complex healthcare markets.

In this role, Wingate will lead BrainScope’s commercial strategy and execution, with a focus on building scalable commercial infrastructure and accelerating adoption across health systems with BrainScope’s objective concussion and structural brain injury assessment technologies, as well as its expanding pipeline of novel biomarkers, including applications in Alzheimer’s disease and beyond.

Wingate most recently served as Vice President of U.S. Sales and Commercial Development at Accelus, where he led national sales strategy and execution across key product lines in a high-growth, early-stage environment. Previously, he held senior executive leadership responsibility at Medtronic, including multiple Regional Sales Vice President positions in the neuroscience space, each responsible for more than $300 million in annual sales. In those positions, he managed large, multi-division organizations and drove substantial revenue growth across leading academic institutions and health system accounts.

“David’s experience leading both startup and large-scale commercial organizations and driving adoption of innovative technologies comes at an important time for BrainScope,” said Matt Adams, Chief Executive Officer of BrainScope. “As we build momentum across core markets and expand into new opportunities, his leadership will be instrumental in translating our clinical and technological strengths into sustained commercial adoption.”

Wingate holds a degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Division I student-athlete and member of an NCAA National Championship lacrosse team.

Wingate’s passion for BrainScope’s mission is deeply personal. His father, a former college and professional football player, experienced multiple concussions that later contributed to CTE. Having seen the long-term impact of head injuries on athletes and their families, Wingate brings a strong personal commitment to advancing BrainScope’s mission of helping clinicians better assess, manage, and support patients through objective brain health solutions.

“BrainScope sits at the intersection of significant clinical need, innovation, and market opportunity,” said Wingate. “What is most compelling to me is the opportunity to scale a technology that enables objective head injury assessment in minutes. Our focus now is on building upon BrainScope’s strong foundation, accelerating adoption, and ensuring that more clinicians and patients benefit from this breakthrough technology.”

About BrainScope

BrainScope is a commercial stage neurotechnology company on a mission to make the brain’s health measurable. The Company applies artificial intelligence and computational neuroscience to brain electrical activity (EEG) to deliver objective, noninvasive insights that support clinical decision-making.

With an FDA-cleared product in widespread clinical use for head injury assessment, a scalable machine and deep learning platform, and a growing portfolio of proprietary digital biomarkers, BrainScope is advancing how brain injuries and neurological conditions are detected, assessed, and managed across care settings. The Company is building a new standard for brain health - one that enables earlier answers, more informed decisions, and improved patient outcomes.

To learn more, visit brainscope.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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