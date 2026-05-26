Brain Canada Fuels New B.C. and Alberta Platforms to Advance Brain Health

Three major new research projects focus on faster diagnosis, inclusive research, and national collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Researchers in British Columbia and Alberta are launching three powerful new brain research platforms that promise to change how neurological and mental health conditions are studied, diagnosed, and treated by making research faster, more inclusive, and more directly connected to patients.

Supported through Brain Canada's 2025 Platform Support Grants, the projects span blood‑based diagnostics for dementia, inclusive digital research tools for mental health and brain disease, and a national biobank for neurodegeneration. Together, they represent nearly $4.7 million in total platform funding, strengthening Western Canada's role as a hub for brain health innovation with benefits extending nationwide.

Bringing brain research to people

In Alberta, Aaron Phillips at the University of Calgary is leading ResearchAlly, a Canadian‑built digital platform that allows people to participate in neuroscience and mental health research from anywhere using smartphones, wearable devices, and secure online tools.

Traditional clinical research often excludes people living outside urban centres or those facing systemic barriers. ResearchAlly flips that model by enabling remote participation, real‑time data collection, and culturally responsive design, including Indigenous language options and tools co‑created with community partners.

Over the next three years, ResearchAlly will be deployed nationally to study mental health, cognitive decline, and brain health in underserved populations, while training researchers, healthcare workers, and community leaders to use digital tools responsibly and effectively.

"Science works best when it reflects the people it's meant to serve," said Aaron Phillips, Lead Principal Investigator. "ResearchAlly helps ensure that brain research in Canada is inclusive, equitable, and grounded in real‑world experience."

Making brain disease diagnosis as simple as a blood test

At the University of British Columbia (UBC), Cheryl Wellington is leading the Platform for Neurology Biomarker Innovation (PNBI) – a nationally recognized effort to develop and deploy blood tests that detect proteins from the brain that are linked to brain conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other forms of dementia.

Once reliant on expensive brain imaging or invasive procedures, diagnosing and monitoring many neurological conditions can increasingly be done through simple blood samples. PNBI has already grown into the largest academic neurology biomarker research program of its kind in North America, and this new support will expand access to its expertise and infrastructure for clinicians and researchers across Canada.

"Earlier and more accessible diagnosis changes everything for patients, and their families, and even for our healthcare systems," said Cheryl Wellington, Lead Principal Investigator. "By prioritizing blood‑based tools, we can reduce costs and ensure that where you live does not determine the quality of care you receive."

Preserving irreplaceable samples to accelerate treatments

Also at UBC, Michael Hayden is leading the expansion of the HD Biobank, one of the world's most important collections of human tissue samples for neurodegenerative disease research, including Huntington disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson disease.

Built on decades of partnerships with Canadian families who generously donate samples, the Biobank enables discoveries that would not otherwise be possible. New Brain Canada support will expand nationwide sample collection, modernize infrastructure, lower access barriers for researchers, and strengthen ethical sharing of samples across Canada and globally.

"Every donated sample represents hope, hope that research today will lead to better treatments tomorrow," said Michael Hayden, Lead Principal Investigator. "This support ensures that Canadians' contributions continue to drive global progress against devastating brain diseases."

National impact through shared platforms

Brain Canada's Platform Support Grants invest in shared resources including tools, infrastructure, and expertise, that empower thousands of researchers and accelerate discoveries for years to come.

"Shared platforms are essential to accelerating brain research at a national scale," said Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "By supporting infrastructure that is open, inclusive, and collaborative, we are strengthening Canada's ability to deliver earlier diagnoses and more effective treatments for brain disorders."

Funding acknowledgment

These research platforms are supported by Brain Canada through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative partnership between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation, with financial contributions from Health Canada, national and regional partners, and donors.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique national role in convening and advancing brain research. Better understanding of the brain leads to improved prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cures for brain disorders. Visit braincanada.ca and follow @BrainCanada to learn more.

SOURCE Brain Canada