Press Releases

Boundless Bio to Participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 26, 2025 | 


SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference.

A fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Miami, FL, at 11:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website and can be accessed via this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/bold/2199477.

About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14 to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has additional programs advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:
Ben Flaum, Boundless Bio
bflaum@boundlessbio.com

Investors
THRUST Strategic Communications
Renee Leck
renee@thrustsc.com

Southern California Events
