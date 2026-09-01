BostonGene to Showcase Novel Genomic Classifier and Immunotherapy Selection Framework at SOHO 2026

Data highlight translational NGS approaches to refine patient stratification, guide target selection, and accelerate precision drug development in hematologic malignancies

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place September 9 - 12 in Houston, Texas. The 14th Annual Meeting will bring together thousands of global experts to showcase practice-changing breakthroughs and practical clinical applications in blood cancer treatment.

At SOHO 2026, BostonGene will highlight advanced molecular stratification frameworks designed to unlock actionable insights from complex multimodal datasets. These studies provide biopharma partners with robust translational tools to optimize patient selection, guide treatment sequencing, and accelerate precision oncology pipelines across B-cell lymphomas and multiple myeloma.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Poster presentations

Poster number: MM-442

Title: An Actionability Score for BCMA-, GPRC5D-, and CD38-targeted therapy selection in multiple myeloma

Date & time: Wednesday, September 9 | 6:25 – 7:55 PM EDT

Location: Hall B3, Level 3 - George R. Brown Convention Center

Speaker: Tamara Laskowski, PhD, BostonGene

BostonGene introduced an NGS-based Actionability Score (AS) framework that integrates target gene expression, resistance factors, and tumor microenvironment signatures to predict response and guide treatment selection across key immunotherapies targets (BCMA, GPRC5D, and CD38) in multiple myeloma. Applied across multiple myeloma cohorts, the AS framework identified distinct actionable profiles and potential resistance mechanisms, offering biopharma a predictive tool to refine clinical trial design and optimize treatment sequencing.

Poster number: ABCL-443

Title: Cross-disease stratification by genetic classifier Lymphly reveals shared molecular programs across B-cell malignancies

Date & time: Wednesday, September 9 | 6:25 – 7:55 PM EDT

Location: Hall B3, Level 3 - George R. Brown Convention Center

Speaker: Mark Meerson, MSc, BostonGene

BostonGene evaluated its interpretable, rule-based genetic classifier, Lymphly, across more than 6,500 DLBCL and non-DLBCL B-cell lymphoma samples. The study demonstrates that Lymphly uncovers shared molecular biology across diverse B-cell diagnoses, maintains superior subtype assignment preservation compared to legacy classifiers even with limited targeted panel data, and retains independent prognostic value, establishing a robust framework for cross-disease stratification and biomarker-driven trial design.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com