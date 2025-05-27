BostonGene to Showcase its Multimodal AI Platform Advancing Drug Development at the 2025 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Six Accepted Abstracts Demonstrate BostonGene’s Acceleration of Biomarker Discovery, Enhancement of Patient Stratification and Trial Design

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-powered solutions for drug discovery and development, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting (ASCO), scheduled to take place May 31 – June 3, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth #15147.

BostonGene will showcase the impact of its validated, multimodal AI platform, which combines deep molecular profiling, immune system characterization and advanced analytics to accelerate and de-risk oncology drug development. Across six accepted studies—conducted independently and in collaboration with leading academic institutions—BostonGene will demonstrate how its platform uncovers novel biomarkers, refines patient stratification and predicts therapeutic response across a range of tumor types. Presentations will highlight advancements in transcriptomic analysis, immune microenvironment profiling, histomolecular subtyping and blood-based predictors—key tools for improving clinical trial design and driving precision treatment strategies.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Abstract number: 11536

Title: Molecular subtyping and insights into sarcoma biology and prognosis

Date & time: May 31 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Nikita Kotlov, BostonGene

In this study, BostonGene’s multiomic Tumor PortraitTM test was used to identify distinct molecular patterns in various sarcoma subtypes that correlated with survival outcomes. These findings demonstrate the potential clinical impact of advanced analytics paired with molecular sequencing in diverse diseases such as sarcoma.

Abstract number: 1049

Title: Macroscale Genomic Alterations in Histomolecular Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Compared to Other Breast Cancer Subtypes

Date & time: June 2 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Jason Mouabbi, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

In collaboration with MD Anderson, BostonGene used its advanced analytic platform to identify unique histologic and molecular findings in invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC), a subtype of breast cancer for which treatment options are often inferred. Profiling of over 600 patients resulted in the discovery of biologic mechanisms and alterations that could direct future therapeutic and drug development strategies.

Research done in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract number: 11561

Title: Detecting hotspots of intra- and transchromosomal fusions in liposarcomas by RNA sequencing

Date & time: May 31 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Lev Bedniagin, MD, BostonGene

Leveraging BostonGene’s extensive internal cohort and advanced sequencing technologies, this study conducted transcriptome analysis of Liposarcoma (LPS) samples, revealing novel hotspots of gene fusions in LPS patients. These discoveries can be used to improve diagnostic accuracy and the development of novel therapeutics in LPS and similar diseases.

Abstract number: 4198

Title: Uncovering the Tumor Microenvironment (TME): Exploring survival and immunotherapy (IO) response in Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP)

Date & time: May 31 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Joelle Allam, MD, The Texas University MD Anderson Cancer Center

In this study, BostonGene utilized its Tumor PortraitTM test to characterize Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP). The analysis revealed correlations of clinical factors, the tumor microenvironment and immunotherapy response with survival outcomes, offering new insights into this challenging and poorly defined cancer.

Research done in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract number: 2634

Title: Tertiary lymphoid structures and their association with immune checkpoint inhibitor response and survival outcomes in patients with non-small cell lung cancer

Date & time: June 2 | 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Presenter: Lev Bedniagin, MD, BostonGene

Leveraging BostonGene's AI-driven Kassandra deconvolution algorithm to analyze transcriptomic data from patients with non-small cell lung cancer, this study identified unique tertiary lymphoid structures within the tumor microenvironment that may serve as predictive and prognostic biomarkers, enhancing the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

ONLINE ONLY:

Title: The impact of PTEN deletion, TMPRSS2:ERG fusion, and androgen receptor variant 7 (AR-V7) on resistance to novel hormone therapies (NHTs) in castrate-resistant prostate cancer

This study demonstrated the clinical utility of the BostonGene Tumor PortraitTM test in guiding treatment selection for castrate-resistant prostate cancer based on tumor microenvironment-related gene signatures. These findings underscore the importance of precision medicine in managing cancer subtypes that are resistant to traditional interventions.

For more information, please visit the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The abstracts will be published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology supplement for the ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene helps drug developers de-risk and accelerate research and development using a clinically validated AI platform purpose-built for oncology and supported by a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory. By integrating advanced molecular and immune profiling with clinical data, we uncover actionable insights that inform trial design, optimize patient selection and improve clinical outcomes. Our diagnostic and treatment recommendation solutions are used in clinical settings to personalize care and guide therapy decisions for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

