BostonGene to Participate in the 2025 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer

Session to Highlight Advanced Computational Methods for Classifying Small Cell Lung Cancer, Including Biomarker-Defined Subtypes, Multiomic Profiling and AI-Enabled Clinical Trial Design

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-powered solutions for drug discovery and development, today announced its participation in the 2025 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), taking place September 6–9, 2025, at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. Hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, WCLC is the world’s largest multidisciplinary meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, drawing thousands of clinicians, researchers, industry leaders and patient advocates from more than 100 countries to share cutting-edge science and collaborate on improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

Alexander Bagaev, PhD, Chief Product Officer at BostonGene, will participate in the session, “Personalizing Approaches to SCLC: Translating New Understandings of SCLC Heterogeneity into Biomarker-Driven Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies,” alongside experts from Yale University, MD Anderson Cancer Center and Moffitt Cancer Center. The discussion will address recent advances in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), focusing on biomarker-defined subtypes, multiomic tumor profiling, integration of tissue and liquid biopsy data and the role of AI-based platforms in delivering advanced patient stratification to inform trial design and improve the precision of therapeutic development.

Date and time: Saturday, September 6 | 8:15 AM

Location: Room 09

BostonGene will highlight its clinically validated assay that identifies transcriptional subtypes of SCLC, leveraging its AI-powered multiomic platform to support biomarker strategy, refine trial cohorts and strengthen therapeutic alignment. Already deployed in clinical settings, the platform is streamlining patient matching, enabling flexible trial designs and helping accelerate evaluation of investigational agents in biomarker-enriched programs.

“The IASLC WCLC provides a unique platform to present how BostonGene is applying multiomic profiling and AI-driven analytics to deliver regulatory-grade patient stratification in SCLC,” said Dr. Bagaev. “By enabling precise identification of biomarker-defined subgroups, we support drug developers in optimizing trial design, accelerating development timelines, and increasing the probability of success for novel therapies targeting this aggressive disease.”

