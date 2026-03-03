BostonGene to Highlight the Role of AI Foundation Models in Optimizing Cancer Immunotherapy at Precision Medicine World Conference 2026

Chief Medical Officer Nathan Fowler, MD, to discuss synthesizing complex biological data into coherent clinical strategies, underscoring the role of AI foundation models in personalized oncology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene will deliver multiple presentations in the upcoming Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC), held March 4-6 in Santa Clara, CA. The company will present data on how integrated multiomics and AI-driven analytics are being utilized to address complexities in cancer care and drug development.

Throughout the conference, BostonGene will join distinguished academic and industry partners to discuss the evolving role of the tumor microenvironment (TME) and next-generation biomarkers in guiding treatment strategies.

The PMWC is a preeminent forum that brings together recognized leaders across the healthcare, biotech, and regulatory sectors. As a catalyst for the global adoption of personalized medicine, PMWC facilitates the exchange of ideas necessary to translate high-dimensional molecular research into routine clinical practice.

Dr. Fowler will deliver a featured presentation at PMWC 2026 on harnessing multi-modal AI to transform the future of drug discovery and development. In addition to this session, Dr. Fowler will join distinguished expert panels alongside some of the most influential leaders in oncology, contributing insights on the next generation of AI-driven innovation shaping precision medicine and therapeutic breakthroughs.

AI + Data Science Showcase: BostonGene

An inside look at how BostonGene leverages deep learning and multiomic data to provide a holistic view of the tumor and its immune landscape, enabling more precise therapy selection.

Date & time: Wednesday, March 4 |2:15 PM – 2:30 PM PST

Wednesday, March 4 |2:15 PM – 2:30 PM PST Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, BostonGene

Checkpoint 2.0 in Practice: PD-1+VEGF Wins, Resistance Salvage & Biomarker Gates

A deep dive into the success of combination therapies and the critical role of biomarkers in overcoming immunotherapy resistance.

Date & time: Thursday, March 5 | 9:45 AM – 10:30 AM PST

Thursday, March 5 | 9:45 AM – 10:30 AM PST Moderator: Anne Kasmar, MD, MSc, Parexel

Anne Kasmar, MD, MSc, Panelists: Jedd Wolchok, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell; Roy Herbst, MD, PhD, Yale; Nathan Fowler, MD, BostonGene

Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment in Practice: Biomarkers & Combos

A discussion on the evolving complexity of the TME and how advanced profiling is used to design the next generation of combination treatments.

Date & time: Thursday, March 5 | 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM PST

Thursday, March 5 | 2:15 PM – 3:00 PM PST Moderator: Ira Mellman, PhD, Medici Tx

Ira Mellman, PhD, Panelists: Dmitry Gabrilovich, MD, PhD, AstraZeneca; Jennifer Mataraza, PhD, Novartis; Nathan Fowler, MD, BostonGene

"The challenge in modern oncology is no longer a lack of data, but rather the ability to synthesize vast amounts of biological information into a coherent clinical strategy," said Dr. Fowler at BostonGene. "At PMWC, we look forward to discussing how AI-driven models can decode the complexities of the tumor microenvironment, helping the scientific community move toward more predictable and personalized treatment outcomes."

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Media Contact:



BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com