BostonGene Announces Participation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

BostonGene to Present Four Abstracts Showcasing Its Integrated Multiomic Platform Leveraging AI for Comprehensive Molecular and Immune Profiling to Inform Precision Oncology, Optimize Biomarker-Driven Trials, Accelerate Drug Development and Improve Patient Outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-driven molecular and immune profiling that accelerates drug development and personalizes patient care, today announced that four abstracts have been selected for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, held from April 25 - 30, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. BostonGene will be exhibiting at booth #2452.





Ferran Prat, PhD, JD, BostonGene’s Chief Commercial Officer, will also speak at the AACR educational session, Academic Entrepreneurship: Getting Your Discovery to Patients on April 26 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. The session will address key topics such as understanding intellectual property rights and patents, raising capital and developing commercialization pathways. By bridging these knowledge gaps, the session seeks to empower researchers to move innovations from the laboratory to patient care.

BostonGene is also proud to partner with the American Cancer Society to host the BrightEdge Entrepreneurs (BEE) Dinner at AACR 2025, held on April 28 in Chicago. The event will spotlight eight innovative cancer-focused startups from the BEE Program, which empowers underrepresented scientific entrepreneurs with mentorship, investor access and early-stage funding.

In collaboration with leading academic institutions, BostonGene will present new research that highlights the power of its AI-enabled, integrated multiomic platform to drive precision oncology. By leveraging comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and immune system profiling, the platform enables high-resolution tumor characterization, molecular subtyping, and immune landscape reconstruction—delivering clinical and mechanistic insights to optimize drug trials and clinical care. From refining transcriptional subtypes in small cell lung cancer and predicting treatment response in triple-negative breast cancer to improving germline variant interpretation and advancing biomarker detection in pan-cancer analyses, these studies demonstrate the platform’s utility in both clinical care and translational research. In addition, the studies also highlight its role in accelerating biomarker-informed drug development.

Details of BostonGene’s poster presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting are below:

Abstract number: 1101

Title: A novel machine learning classifier for SCLC transcriptional subtypes

Date and time: Sunday, April 27 | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presenter: Carl Gay, MD, PhD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

In this study, BostonGene applied gradient-boosting machine learning models to refine the small cell lung cancer (SCLC) subtypes developed by Gay et al. (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center). The model demonstrated high performance metrics during validation, reinforcing its potential clinical impact.

Research done in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract number: 5308

Title: Pan-cancer analysis of TRIM37 copy-number and development of fit-for-screening in situ hybridization tools

Date and time: Sunday, April 27 | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presenter: J.D. Schonhoft, PhD, Repare Therapeutics

BostonGene’s WES platform was used to examine the copy numbers and RNA levels of TRIM37 across over 12,000 adult solid tumor samples. Newly developed DNA- and RNA-based in situ hybridization (ISH) approaches uncovered high TRIM37 expression in many patients, underscoring the need for sensitive ISH methods for examining clinical biomarkers.

Research done in collaboration with Repare Therapeutics

Abstract number: 2036

Title: Transcriptomic immune signatures and reconstructed immune cell types associated with pathological complete response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer

Date and time: Monday, April 28 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Tomohiro Oshino, MD, Hokkaido University Hospital

BostonGene’s tumor microenvironment (TME) subtyping and cell deconvolution were used for TME reconstruction in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The findings revealed patients with immune-enriched TME were more likely to achieve a pathological complete response following neoadjuvant chemotherapy, underscoring the potential of TME-based analytical tools to predict treatment response in TNBC.

Research done in collaboration with Hokkaido University Hospital

Abstract number: 5047

Title: Enhancing germline variant calling: Adjustment with tumor samples to filter low-confidence variants from clonal hematopoiesis

Date and time: Tuesday, April 29 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenter: Artur Baisangurov, MS, BostonGene

Leveraging whole-exome sequencing (WES) analysis for 2,078 cancer patients, BostonGene developed a filtering method to improve the accuracy of germline reports. This novel approach identified artifacts caused by molecular and biological variations to streamline quality control of genetic reports for cancer patients.

The abstracts will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene helps drug developers de-risk and accelerate research and development using a clinically validated AI platform purpose-built for oncology and supported by a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory. By integrating advanced molecular and immune profiling with clinical data, we uncover actionable insights that inform trial design, optimize patient selection and improve clinical outcomes. Our diagnostic and treatment recommendation solutions are used in clinical settings to personalize care and guide therapy decisions for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

