BostonGene and Sarah Cannon Research Institute Collaborate to Accelerate the Development of Targeted Cancer Therapies and Improve Patient Outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions, and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, today announced a collaboration aimed at integrating innovative molecular testing and informatics platforms into clinical decision-making processes at SCRI phase 1 clinics. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to validate novel biomarkers using BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform in real-world cancer populations.





This collaboration will establish robust data connectivity between BostonGene and SCRI’s precision medicine platform Genospace. By integrating BostonGene’s advanced testing platform into clinical workflows at community oncology clinics, the effects of molecular profiling on clinical trial enrollment frequency will be examined, including the impact of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) genotyping on pre-screening patients.

“By integrating BostonGene’s advanced molecular profiling into our phase 1 clinical workflows, physicians are poised to significantly enhance our ability to make precise, data-driven treatment decisions. We look forward to the impact we can make in advancing personalized oncology care through our strategic collaboration,” said Andrew McKenzie, PhD, Vice President of Personalized Medicine at SCRI and Scientific Director at Genospace.

BostonGene will provide its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Tumor PortraitTM tests to clinicians at SCRI’s phase 1 sites. Comprehensive data analyses by Genospace and SCRI will focus on HLA typing, microenvironment profiles, RNA expression levels, gene alterations, trial enrollment, treatment outcomes, therapy duration and other clinically relevant metrics.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with SCRI, integrating our AI-driven multi-omics platform into select community oncology practices. This collaboration will enable us to personalize cancer treatment more effectively and expedite biomarker discovery and validation, ultimately shifting the standard of care and improving patient outcomes,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 750 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively accruing patients to clinical trials at nearly 250 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Learn more at www.scri.com.

