Press Releases

Boston Scientific to Participate in the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 2024 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Nick Spadea-Anello, president, Electrophysiology, and Jon Monson, senior vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Chanel

Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Jon Monson

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-5450

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-the-2024-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-302296287.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Massachusetts Events
