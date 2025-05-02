Boston Scientific announces upcoming investor conference schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May.

On May 13, 2025, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and group president, Cardiology, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bank of America's 2025 Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

On May 28, 2025, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Ken Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACTS:



Chanel Hastings



Media Relations



(508) 382-0288 (office)



Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Jon Monson



Investor Relations



+1 (508) 683-5450



BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

