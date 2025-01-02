Boston Scientific Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, in San Francisco. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at approximately 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET. Mahoney will be joined by Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst.

Additionally, the company will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney and Dan Brennan. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on February 5 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at htts://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

