Boomerang Medical Raises $20 Million Series B to Advance Pivotal Trial of Neuromodulation in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Trial evaluates neuromodulation's potential role in ulcerative colitis, the most common form of IBD

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicalresearch--Boomerang Medical, Inc., a women-led bioelectronic medicine company, today announced a $20 million Series B financing co-led by Arboretum Ventures and Hatteras Venture Partners. Proceeds will advance BOOM-IBD2, the first pivotal trial of implantable neuromodulation in inflammatory bowel disease, with an initial focus on ulcerative colitis. The trial is currently enrolling patients at leading medical centers across the U.S. (NCT06571669).

Ulcerative colitis, the most common form of IBD, is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting millions of people in the U.S. and Europe, and there are no device-based options in this field. Boomerang is evaluating whether a small implanted device that delivers gentle nerve stimulation, known as sacral neuromodulation, can help address symptom burden in ulcerative colitis. The company completed a 40-patient feasibility study in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and those results informed the design of BOOM-IBD2, its pivotal trial in ulcerative colitis. Sacral neuromodulation itself has a long safety record in other conditions, with more than 500,000 procedures performed worldwide.

"Ulcerative colitis patients struggle with symptoms that profoundly affect their daily lives," said Heather Simonsen, CEO of Boomerang Medical. "Our pivotal trial asks a simple but critical question: can this therapy meaningfully reduce symptom burden and improve quality of life for people living with ulcerative colitis? With the continued support of our investors, we're pursuing that answer for patients and their physicians."

"There is a clear and significant unmet need for new approaches to help patients suffering from the debilitating symptoms of ulcerative colitis," said Tom Shehab, MD, gastroenterologist, Managing Partner at Arboretum Ventures and member of the Board of Directors. "We are impressed with the Boomerang team and their rigorous approach to clinical development. We are confident this financing will position them well to complete their pivotal trial and move this promising therapy forward."

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation named Boomerang Medical its "Emerging Leader in IBD"—the first medical device company to receive this recognition.

For more information about BOOM-IBD2 or to refer patients, physicians can visit ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06571669.

About Boomerang Medical Boomerang Medical is a women-led bioelectronic medicine company on a mission to disrupt the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered on the campus of El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California, the company is a Company-In-Residence at Fogarty Innovation, the only healthcare-focused incubator of its kind in the U.S. Boomerang was the first medical device company recognized as "Emerging Leader in IBD" by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. For more information, visit www.boomerangmedical.com.

About Arboretum Ventures Founded in 2002, Arboretum Ventures manages over $1 billion in healthcare venture capital from its Ann Arbor, Michigan base. The firm focuses on medical devices and healthcare services that address significant unmet needs. Portfolio companies have achieved multiple strategic exits to industry leaders. Visit www.arboretumvc.com.

About Hatteras Venture Partners Founded in 2000, Hatteras Venture Partners has invested in over 100 healthcare companies from its Research Triangle Park, North Carolina headquarters. The firm recently raised over $200 million across two healthcare-focused funds. Visit www.hatterasvp.com.

