Bone Biologics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bone Biologics Corporation (“Bone Biologics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, announces that Jeffrey Frelick, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025.

Management will be available during the conference for in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings. Institutional investors and industry professionals can register to attend the conference virtually or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Alliance Advisors IR

Jody Cain

Jcain@allianceadvisors.com

310-691-7100