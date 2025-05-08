Bolt Biotherapeutics to Host KOL Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss BDC-3042 Phase 1 Results and Corporate Updates

Conference call and webcast on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) conference call and webcast featuring Ecaterina Dumbrava, M.D., associate professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and investigator on the Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical study of BDC-3042, on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET.

Dr. Dumbrava will discuss the results from the Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical study of BDC-3042 that were presented at the American Associates for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting that took place in April 2025. In addition, Bolt’s management team will discuss BDC-3042 partnering plans, present an update on BDC-4182 clinical development, and provide an update on first quarter 2025 financial results. A live Q&A will follow the prepared remarks.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Bolt Biotherapeutics will host a conference call and webcast featuring Dr. Dumbrava on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET. The conference call and webcast can be accessed via this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q6d3u5uv/. A replay of the event will be available for a limited time under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.boltbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in second quarter 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing additional Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.