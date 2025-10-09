Boehringer Ingelheim Obtains Novel Preclinical Oncology Program from Accent Therapeutics

Agreement to acquire Accent Therapeutics' asset adds to the Boehringer Ingelheim portfolio a highly innovative, potentially first-in-class oncology program targeting critical cancer vulnerabilities to improve cancer patient outcomes









Preclinical small molecule offers a novel approach for tumors characterized by high interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) expression

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accent Therapeutics today announced an asset purchase agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for a preclinical, potentially first-in-class small molecule program. This innovative asset offers a new strategy for treating tumors with high interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) expression, representing a meaningful addition to Boehringer's portfolio of cancer cell–directed and immuno-oncology therapies.

"We are delighted that Boehringer Ingelheim will now advance this leading preclinical program with the potential to address tumors with high unmet need," said Shakti Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, Accent Therapeutics. "This strategic transaction sharpens our focus on advancing our lead clinical assets through their ongoing Phase 1/2 studies and delivering on our commitment to patients."

Notably, the acquired program is designed to stimulate antitumor immunity and its unique mechanism positions it as a strong candidate for combination with cancer immunotherapies – a cornerstone of Boehringer's research strategy.

Accent Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment and is entitled to success-based preclinical milestone payments under the terms of the agreement. Boehringer Ingelheim will assume global responsibility for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of the program, advancing it toward clinical evaluation.

Accent Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small molecule precision cancer therapies. The company's pipeline is fueled by its distinct ability to systematically chart and pursue drug development programs against novel tumor vulnerabilities in cancers with high genomic and chromosomal instability. Accent's innovative, biomarker-driven therapies are designed for both novel and known, but suboptimally addressed, high-impact oncology targets with the potential to benefit large patient populations with significant unmet need. The company's two lead programs—ATX-559, targeting DHX9, and ATX-295, targeting KIF18A—are currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical studies. ATX-559 is a first-in-class DHX9 inhibitor targeting tumors with high replication stress (e.g., BRCA, MSI-H/dMMR) and has received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for dMMR/MSI-H colorectal cancer. ATX-295 is a potential best-in-class KIF18A inhibitor targeting tumors with chromosomal instability, such as ovarian and triple-negative breast cancer, and has been granted Fast Track designation for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. For more information on Accent's mission to translate extraordinary science into life-changing therapeutics for patients living with cancer, visit www.accenttx.com or follow us on Linkedin.

