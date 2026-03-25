Boehringer Ingelheim delivers on late-stage pipeline with two key launches, grows sales by 7.3%* in a successful 2025

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Intended audience: global business, financial and trade media

HERNEXEOS® (zongertinib) and JASCAYD® (nerandomilast) launched in H2, 2025

Group net sales increased 7.3%* to EUR 27.8 billion in 2025

R&D investments grew to EUR 6.4 billion, equivalent to 22.9% of group net sales

70 million patients reached in 2025, up from 66 million in 2024

Ingelheim, March 25, 2026 – Boehringer Ingelheim successfully delivered on key launches in its Human Pharma business in 2025, bringing two medicines with FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis to market in the second half of 2025. Group net sales rose by 7.3%* to EUR 27.8 billion for the full year, supported by both the Human Pharma and Animal Health business. In 2025, Boehringer increased Research and Development (R&D) investments to EUR 6.4 billion, representing 22.9% of group net sales. The company reached 70 million patients in 2025, delivering innovative medicines to more patients than ever before.

“2025 reinforced the strength of our pipeline and underscored the impact of our long-term investment in R&D. With two newly launched medicines in oncology and respiratory, we are addressing high unmet medical needs of patients, while also driving the renewal of our portfolio. Our pipeline positions us well to continue to make a real difference across important disease areas, and to bring innovative therapies to more patients than ever,” said Shashank Deshpande, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors and responsible for Human Pharma. “As 2026 unfolds with pivotal Phase III programs and readouts as well as new launches ahead, we strive to improve the lives of patients, animals, and communities worldwide.”

Frank Hübler, Member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for Finance, added: “In volatile markets and amid regional challenges, our business proved resilient as we focused on what we do best: bringing more medicines to patients and animals. We are investing more than ever in innovation, which reflects our ambition for the next years.”

Human Pharma: JARDIANCE® (empagliflozin) and OFEV® (nintedanib) continue to grow; HERNEXEOS® and JASCAYD® launched

Human Pharma sales rose 7.4%* to EUR 22.7 billion, supported by strong performance in its core brands. JARDIANCE®, for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes and heart failure, grew 8.7%* to EUR 8.8 billion. Sales for OFEV®, used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, increased 5.4%* to EUR 3.8 billion.

Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its portfolio with the launch of two innovative therapies in 2025: HERNEXEOS®, an oral treatment for HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer, was launched in the U.S. in August 2025. The company also launched JASCAYD®, which was approved in the U.S. and China for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in October 2025, and for progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) in December 2025. JASCAYD® represents the first new innovative therapy for IPF coming to market in more than a decade.

Human Pharma R&D investments came in at EUR 5.8 billion or 27.4% of the unit’s net sales. The company continued to advance its pipeline across cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (CRM), oncology, respiratory and immunology, mental health, and eye health. The pipeline today includes more than 80 projects, representing over 50 new molecular entities. Ongoing advances in Boehringer’s growing mid‑ and late‑stage pipeline are building towards a sustained wave of potential launches, positioning the company to deliver transformative impact for patients in the years to come.

Animal Health: preventing the spread of transboundary animal diseases

In 2025, the Animal Health business demonstrated resilience and impact, with sales rising 6.5%* to EUR 4.9 billion. Growth was driven by pet parasiticides and therapeutics, poultry, and ruminant segments, with NEXGARD® growing 8.5%* to EUR 1.4 billion, cementing its position as the industry’s top-selling parasiticide brand.

The company worked side by side with farmers, veterinarians, and governments, to help combat livestock diseases such as avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and bluetongue virus. Boehringer received EU Marketing Authorization under Exceptional Circumstances for two poultry vaccines, supporting producers in keeping their poultry flocks healthy and increasing preparedness for avian influenza outbreaks. In addition to the VAXXINACT® H5 avian influenza vaccine, VAXXITEK® HVT+IBD+H5 is a new trivalent vaccine protecting chickens and turkeys against Marek’s disease, Infectious Bursal Disease and H5 avian influenza.

Outlook

In 2026, Boehringer expects to build on the momentum of recent years with continued progress across the Animal Health and Human Pharma pipelines and critical inflection points particularly in CRM, oncology and eye health.

* sales growth numbers are adjusted for currency

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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