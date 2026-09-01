Boehringer Ingelheim celebrates grand opening of new U.S. Animal Health Headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia

NexGard® Plus donation to Johns Creek Police Department K-9 officers



marks the company's commitment to the community.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today celebrated the grand opening of its new U.S. Animal Health headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to innovation, talent, and the future of animal health.

Johns Creek was selected for its access to talent in one of the region's fastest-growing life sciences and innovation corridors, and proximity to other Boehringer sites in Georgia.

The grand opening brought together elected officials, community leaders, customers, partners, and employees to celebrate Boehringer's presence in Georgia and its purpose of Transforming Lives for Generations through science and innovation.

"The animals we care for and the customers we serve are at the center of everything we do," said Peter Ploeger, U.S. Animal Health Country Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim. "This headquarters was designed to bring our people together, inspire collaboration, and strengthen our ability to develop solutions that improve the lives of companion animals, livestock, and the people who care for them. We are proud to call Johns Creek home and excited about the impact we will create together."

The Johns Creek headquarters complements Boehringer's broader Georgia footprint, which includes research, development, and manufacturing operations in Athens and manufacturing operations in Gainesville.

Together, these sites, combining manufacturing, innovation and commercial activities, underline the importance of the U.S. for the company, which continues to invest in Georgia operations to deliver solutions that advance animal health around the world, according to event remarks from Dr. Armin Wiesler, Member of the Board of Managing Directors, Animal Health Business Unit.

Georgia and local leaders, including Select Fulton Director of Economic Development Samir Abdullahi, highlighted Boehringer Ingelheim's continued investment in Georgia and commitment to the Johns Creek community.

"Georgia continues to attract world-class companies because of our skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and commitment to innovation," said Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp. "Boehringer Ingelheim's investment in Johns Creek, along with their strong support of First Lady Marty Kemp's animal welfare efforts and K-9 law enforcement officers, reinforces their commitment to being a long-term partner with the State of Georgia."

As part of the grand opening celebration, Alexandra McMenamy, U.S. Animal Health, Head of Pet at Boehringer, joined Chief Mitchell and local officials in presenting a donation of NexGard® Plus parasite protection to the Johns Creek Police Department's K-9 Unit in recognition of the department's service to the community.

"We are proud to welcome a company committed to the well-being of animals," said Mayor John Bradberry. "Boehringer Ingelheim's support of the Johns Creek Police Department's K-9 Unit is greatly appreciated."

The donation, made just after International Dog Day (August 26), highlights the company's commitment to supporting both animal health and the communities where its employees live and work.

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business



Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

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SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.