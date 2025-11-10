Boehringer awarded FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher for HERNEXEOS® in HER2 lung cancer

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded a Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) for HERNEXEOS® (zongertinib tablets), currently under investigation for first-line use in treatment-naïve patients with HER2 (ERBB2)-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The CNPV program aims to shorten the review process from what normally takes 10-12 months to 1-2 months, while maintaining FDA's rigorous safety and efficacy standards.

"We are grateful to the FDA for this recognition and for the opportunity to bring HERNEXEOS, a potential new first-line treatment option, to patients with advanced HER2 NSCLC through the CNPV program, an innovative FDA pilot initiative," said Jean-Michel Boers, U.S. Country Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boehringer Ingelheim USA. "As a company, we are proud to be among those leading the way in advancing science where the need is urgent. We commend the FDA for its innovative efforts to streamline review for medicines like HERNEXEOS, a breakthrough-designated therapy, so that they can reach patients as quickly as possible."

This recognition underscores the potential of HERNEXEOS to meet critical patient needs for this rare and aggressive cancer. HER2 (ERRB2) mutations are found in approximately 2-4% of NSCLC cases and are linked to poor prognosis.1 The estimated 5-year survival rate historically has been less than 10% for metastatic disease. There remains a high unmet need for these patients as they have limited treatment options. 2,3,4

Boehringer recently reported positive results from the Beamion LUNG-1 trial evaluating zongertinib in treatment-naïve patients with advanced NSCLC at ESMO 2025. The company is pursuing regulatory submission for HERNEXEOS as a first-line treatment.

The FDA nominated HERNEXEOS for the CNPV program. The FDA is currently reviewing the therapy under the Accelerated Approval pathway and previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for HERNEXEOS for use in a first-line setting.

About non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)



Lung cancer claims more lives than any other cancer type1 and the incidence is set to increase to over 3 million cases worldwide by 2040.5 NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer.1 The condition is often diagnosed at a late stage,2 and fewer than 3 in 10 patients are alive five years after diagnosis.2 People living with advanced NSCLC can experience a detrimental physical, psychological, and emotional impact on their daily lives.6,7,8 There remains a high unmet need for additional treatment options for people living with advanced NSCLC. Up to 4% of lung cancers are driven by HER2 (ERBB2) mutations (or gene alterations).9 Mutations in HER2 (ERBB2) can lead to overexpression and overactivation, which can in turn result in uncontrolled cell production, inhibition of cell death and promotion of tumor growth and spread.10

What is HERNEXEOS (zongertinib tablets)?



HERNEXEOS is a prescription medicine used to treat adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC):

that has a certain mutation in the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) gene, and

cannot be removed by surgery or that has spread to other parts of your body (metastatic), and

who have received prior treatment.

Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure HERNEXEOS is right for you.

It is not known if HERNEXEOS is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Before taking HERNEXEOS, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver problems.

have heart problems.

have lung or breathing problems other than lung cancer.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. HERNEXEOS can harm your unborn baby.

Females who are able to become pregnant:

Your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with HERNEXEOS. You should use an effective form of birth control during treatment with HERNEXEOS and for 2 weeks after your last dose. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that might be right for you during this time. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you are pregnant while taking HERNEXEOS.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if HERNEXEOS passes into your breastmilk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 2 weeks after your last dose of HERNEXEOS.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. HERNEXEOS may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how HERNEXEOS works. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider or pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of HERNEXEOS?



HERNEXEOS may cause serious side effects, including:

Liver problems. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver function before you start taking HERNEXEOS and during your treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a liver problem, which may include:

yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes (jaundice) dark or brown (tea colored) urine pain on the upper right side of your stomach area (abdomen) bleeding or bruising more easily than normal feeling very tired

Heart problems, including decreased pumping of blood from the heart and an abnormal heartbeat. Your healthcare provider should check your heart function before you start taking HERNEXEOS and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a heart problem which may include: feeling like your heart is pounding or racing dizziness tiredness feeling lightheaded shortness of breath

including decreased pumping of blood from the heart and an abnormal heartbeat. Your healthcare provider should check your heart function before you start taking HERNEXEOS and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a heart problem which may include: Lung problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any new or worsening symptoms of lung problems, including trouble breathing, shortness of breath, cough, or fever.

The most common side effects of HERNEXEOS include diarrhea, increased liver function tests, rash, fatigue, and nausea.

HERNEXEOS may cause fertility problems in females and males, which may affect your ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

These are not all of the possible side effects of HERNEXEOS. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1800FDA1088.

For U.S. Healthcare Professionals, please see full Prescribing Information.

About HERNEXEOS® (zongertinib tablets)



HERNEXEOS (zongertinib tablets) is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively inhibits HER2 (ERBB2). HERNEXEOS was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first orally administered, targeted therapy for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) activating mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received prior systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

About Boehringer Ingelheim in Oncology



We have a clear aspiration – to transform the lives of people with cancer by delivering meaningful advances, with the ultimate goal of curing a range of cancers. Boehringer Ingelheim's generational commitment to driving scientific innovation is reflected by the company's robust pipeline of cancer cell-directed and immuno-oncology investigational therapies, as well as the smart combination of these approaches. Boehringer's ambition in oncology is to take a diligent and broad approach, creating a collaborative research network to tap into a diversity of minds, which is vital in addressing some of the most challenging, but potentially most impactful, areas of cancer research. Simply put, for Boehringer Ingelheim, cancer care is personal, today and for generations. Read more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/human-health/cancer.

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us.

