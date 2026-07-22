Bluesight and Pfizer Partner to Provide Source-Tagged RFID Medications to Hospital Pharmacies





ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pfizer’s SmartDose medications arrive pre-tagged and pre-associated for use with KitCheck, reducing manual tagging labor as part of RFID inventory management workflows

Bluesight , the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Pfizer Global Hospital & Biosimilars to integrate SmartDose RFID-enabled medications with the KitCheck inventory management platform. Through the partnership, hospitals using KitCheck can procure SmartDose medications already tagged, encoded, and pre-associated at the point of manufacture.

An estimated one-third of U.S. hospitals now use RFID technology to improve inventory management efficiency, strengthen patient safety and regulatory compliance, and reduce medication waste associated with expirations. By moving tagging upstream to the point of manufacture, Pfizer is helping advance a standardized, interoperable approach that makes RFID easy for hospitals to adopt while preserving its efficiency, safety, and visibility benefits.

Through the partnership, Bluesight’s engineers worked alongside Pfizer to ensure SmartDose was developed using industry best practices for RFID quality, interoperability, and downstream pharmacy workflows – including GS1 global data standards, ARC Spec S performance benchmarks, and specifications to assure tags of high integrity, accuracy, and performance.

“At Pfizer, we looked at the workflow hospitals were performing and asked a simple question: Why should pharmacists and pharmacy technicians be doing work that can be completed at the point of manufacture?” said Erin Pezant, Global Business Excellence Lead at Pfizer Global Hospital & Biosimilars. “SmartDose was designed to remove unnecessary manual steps from the pharmacy by delivering medications that arrive already tagged and associated. Hospitals receive the benefits of RFID while reducing their own tagging operations.”

Unlike hospital-based tagging programs, SmartDose applies RFID labels during manufacturing using proven GS1 encoding strategies and rigorous quality assurance processes. Each vial undergoes individual, automated readback verification before release to confirm the tag is readable and correctly encoded - a first for source-tagged medications. These consistent manufacturing controls deliver a more reliable and accurate product, while reducing the complexity of hospital-managed tagging programs.

“For more than a decade, we've believed RFID works best when every part of the supply chain plays a role,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “Pfizer shares that vision, and this collaboration demonstrates what's possible when manufacturing and hospital workflow expertise come together. By moving RFID upstream, we're making adoption simpler while helping pharmacies spend more time focused on patient care.”

Together, Bluesight and Pfizer are helping advance a more scalable model for RFID adoption and making it easier for hospitals to realize the technology's operational and patient safety benefits.

Pfizer SmartDose medications are projected to be available for purchase in the second half of 2026.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit bluesight.com.

Contact

Account Executive

Amanda Montini

Brodeur Partners for Bluesight

amontini@brodeur.com

6027904678

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0ecc6ec-9011-4dd8-9094-50353c5b5dc8