Bluejay Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations in Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD) and Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) at Upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluejay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing transformative therapies for viral hepatitis and liver diseases, today announced three upcoming presentations highlighting new data from its chronic hepatitis D (CHD) and chronic hepatitis B (CHB) programs at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place November 15-19, in San Diego, California. Bluejay will present one oral presentation and two posters.





“Our data presentations at AASLD this year demonstrate our rapid progress toward addressing critical unmet needs for patients with CHD and CHB,” said Keting Chu, MD, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bluejay Therapeutics. “These findings bolster our confidence that BJT-778 has the potential to deliver clinically meaningful benefits and ultimately change patients’ lives.”

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: BJT-778, Anti-HBsAg Monoclonal Antibody, Achieved 100% Virologic Response in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis D (CHD): Phase 2 Study Results

Presentation number: 239

Session: Hepatitis D: Natural History and Treatment

Date: Monday, Nov. 18

Time: 6-6:15p.m. PT

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, MD, Institute of Liver Studies, King’s College Hospital, London, UK

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Pre-clinical Characterization of Cavrotolimod, a TLR9 Agonist for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B

Presentation number: 1414

Session: Hepatitis B

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: 1-2p.m. PT

Presenter: Hilario J. Ramos, PhD, Bluejay Therapeutics

Title: Uptake and T Cell Stimulation by BJT-778-HBsAg Immune Complexes: Insights into Anti-HBs Monoclonal Antibody Function

Presentation number: 1406

Session: Hepatitis B

Date: Friday, Nov. 15

Time: 1-2p.m. PT

Presenter: Loghman Salimzadeh, PhD, Schwartz-Reisman Liver Research Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Additional details on the posters and oral presentation will be shared on November 15, 2024.

For more details about The Liver Meeting of AASLD, visit: https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

About BJT-778

BJT-778 is a high-potency, fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) specifically against hepatitis B surface antigen (anti-HBsAg mAb). BJT-778 neutralizes and clears hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and depletes HBsAg-containing subviral particles, which makes BJT-778 a potentially safe and highly efficacious treatment for CHD, a condition with urgent unmet medical needs. In addition, BJT-778 has also shown immumodulatory functions in CHB patients, which may help to reconstitute antiviral immunity and contribute to functional cure for CHB when combined with other agents. BJT-778 has received orphan and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency based on early results from the Phase 1/2 study in CHD.

About cavrotolimod

Cavrotolimod is a proprietary toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist oligonucleotide designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune responses. It is being investigated for its potential to enhance antiviral immunity in patients with CHB and improve the functional cure rate as a part of combination regimens.

About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of potentially life-changing treatments for viral hepatitis and liver diseases. The company is currently investigating BJT-778 for the treatment of CHD and CHB. Additionally, Bluejay is advancing several innovative programs targeting CHB, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted hepatitis B virus (HBV) transcript inhibitor (BJT-628), with the goal of finding a combination regimen that achieves a functional cure for CHB. For more information on Bluejay, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com.

