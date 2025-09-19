bluebird bio Rebrands as Genetix Biotherapeutics, Returning to Its Foundational Roots

Genetix Biotherapeutics, backed by new leadership and strengthened capital structure

Newly sharpened focus on commercial execution to deliver life-changing genetic therapies

Expanding access for underserved populations, including those with sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia

Investing in manufacturing and improving the treatment experience for patients and providers

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. today announced it has rebranded as Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc., returning to its foundational roots. Genetix, now strengthened both financially and operationally, is significantly better positioned to harness its decades of scientific innovation and extensive clinical data from hundreds of treated patients to more effectively deliver life-changing genetic therapies. The recently appointed Genetix management team, led by CEO David Meek, is committed to delivering on this mission. The company has three FDA-approved genetic therapies for patients living with sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. These first-in-class, one-time administered therapies target the root cause of disease and can offer significant and lasting benefits to patients.

Genetix: Returning to Our Roots to Deliver on the Foundational Mission

For more than 30 years, the company has pioneered genetic therapy innovation. Founded in 1992 as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, it established a scientific foundation through early research breakthroughs and initial clinical proof-of-concept. In 2010, the company changed its name to bluebird bio, which went on to become the first and only company to secure FDA approval for three gene therapies. In June 2025, bluebird bio announced its sale to new ownership and transition to a privately-held company. A new leadership team of industry veterans was appointed and immediately began charting a new course for the company, laser-focused on delivering its mission of transforming lives through curative therapies.

Today, the company is returning to its roots as Genetix Biotherapeutics, honoring decades of scientific innovation while sharpening its focus on commercial execution, scaling patient access, and improving the treatment experience for both patients and providers. New investors have provided the company with significant capital to execute its operational objectives and unlock the full potential of its transformative therapies.

“Our rebrand is far more than a name change—it represents renewed hope for thousands of individuals who could benefit from our genetic therapies,” said David Meek, CEO. “Although we are the market leader, the vast majority of patients have not yet received treatment. Fortunately, our therapies are a one-time administered, durable treatment, which can dramatically improve clinical manifestations. Our sole purpose is to work with patients, providers, and payers to make access simpler and more streamlined. We’ve assembled an experienced team of industry leaders and have outlined a clear plan to do just that, and I am confident we will execute successfully.”

Near-term Strategic Priorities

Genetix Biotherapeutics enters this new era with a clear vision and is actively building an ecosystem designed to increase awareness and access for thousands of untreated patients in need. Early strategic priorities include:

Strengthening Qualified Treatment Center (QTC) Partnerships – expanding our footprint to make it easier for patients to obtain care and supporting the essential work of QTCs through targeted initiatives

expanding our footprint to make it easier for patients to obtain care and supporting the essential work of QTCs through targeted initiatives Expanding Manufacturing Capacity – planning to substantially increase our manufacturing capacity within the next year to meet growing demand

planning to substantially increase our manufacturing capacity within the next year to meet growing demand Enhancing Manufacturing Capabilities – making investments to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, including the ability to cryopreserve patient stem cells, which will significantly improve the treatment experience

making investments to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, including the ability to cryopreserve patient stem cells, which will significantly improve the treatment experience Lovo-cel Clinical Development – continue executing the ongoing, fully enrolled lovo-cel (lovotibeglogene autotemcel) HGB-210 Phase 3 study, an open-label, multi-site, single-dose trial in adults and pediatric patients with sickle cell disease

About Genetix Biotherapeutics

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to delivering genetic therapies for patients with severe rare diseases. Backed by more than 30 years of pioneering genetic therapy innovation, the company has FDA-approved treatments for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy that directly treat the underlying cause of disease. Genetix is committed to commercial execution, scaling patient access, and improving the treatment experience for patients and providers. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

For media inquiries:

info@GenetixBioTx.com



Website: www.GenetixBioTx.com