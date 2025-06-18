Blue Earth Diagnostics Reinforces Leadership in Prostate Cancer Imaging and Highlights Expanding Pipeline at Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals, today announced presentations at the upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, to be held June 21 to 24, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

The company will unveil new clinical data on its prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET agent and share clinical results that demonstrate potential applications of 18F -fluciclovine in detection of multiple myeloma* and for patients with negative PSMA scans. "Physicians must be equipped with accurate, actionable molecular imaging to guide more informed clinical decisions," said Marco Campione, President and CEO of Blue Earth Diagnostics. "At SNMMI, we look forward to sharing new analyses and scientific information about POSLUMA® and Axumin® with the molecular imaging community – highlighting our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for improved patient care."

Blue Earth Diagnostics will be presenting seven abstracts around POSLUMA at SNMMI, including an analysis on the prognostic value of baseline 18F-flotufolastat PET bone tumor metrics for the occurrence of severe hematologic toxicity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treated with 177Lu-PSMA-I&T.

The Company will also present clinical data around Axumin, highlighting the role of 18F-fluciclovine PET/CT in patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer and a negative PSMA PET/CT, and potential applications in multiple myeloma.

Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting to attend the presentations below and to visit the Company at Exhibit Booth 1513.

POSLUMA (flotufolastat F 18)

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Impact of Baseline 18F-Flotufolastat PET Bone Tumor Volume for Prognosticating Severe Hematologic Toxicity in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Receiving 177Lu-Labeled PSMA-Targeted Radioligand Therapy



Presenter: Isabel Rauscher, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Oral presentation



Session Time: 5:00 – 5:30 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 251321

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Prognostic 18F-Flotufolastat PET Parameters for Outcome Assessment of 177Lu-labeled PSMA-targeted Radioligand Therapy in Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer



Presenter: Isabel Rauscher, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 1324

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Follow-up 18F-Flotufolastat PET after negative baseline PET in Patients with Suspected Biochemical Recurrence of Prostate Cancer after Radical Prostatectomy



Presenter: Isabel Rauscher, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 1319

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: 18F-Flotufolastat PET/MRI in Suspicious Prostate Cancer: Correlation with Histopathological Biopsy Results



Presenter: Nicola Gabler, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 1318

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Real-World Experience on the Diagnostic Efficacy of 18F-Flotufolastat PET/CT in Preoperative N-Staging as Assessed by Readers of Varying Experience Levels



Presenter: Isabel Rauscher, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 1457

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Impact of PSMA-PET based eligibility criteria using 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 (Flotufolastat) on outcome of Lutetium PSMA radioligand therapy



Presenter: Sonia Grigorascu, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 251150

DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: Prognostic Value of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 (Flotufolastat-F18) PET Using Visual RECIP During Taxane-based Chemotherapy in Prostate Cancer



Presenter: Isabel Rauscher, Technical University of Munich, School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Markt Schwaben, Germany



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 1821

Axumin (fluciclovine F 18) and investigational 18F-fluciclovine



DATE: Sunday, June 22, 2025



Title: 18F-Fluciclovine PET/CT detects more lesions with higher quantitative PET parameters than 18F-FDG PET/CT in multiple myeloma*



Presenter: Liza Lindenberg, M.D., Associate Research Physician, National Cancer Institute, Molecular Imaging, Bethesda, Maryland



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 251312

DATE: Monday, June 23, 2025



Title: Do racial differences impact salvage radiotherapy outcomes for prostate cancer recurrence?



Presenter: Ismaheel Lawal, Senior Research Fellow, Emory University, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Atlanta, Georgia



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 12:30 – 1:15 PM CT



Abstract ID.: 251471

DATE: Tuesday, June 24, 2025



Title: Role of 18F-Fluciclovine PET/CT in patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer and a negative PSMA PET/CT



Presenter: Nadine Mallak, M.D., Associate Professor, Oregon Health and Science University, Department of Diagnostic Radiology Molecular Imaging & Therapy, Body Imaging Director, PET/MRI, Clinical, Portland, Oregon



Session Type: Poster presentation



Session Time: 9:30 – 9:40 AM CT



Abstract ID.: 251638

*18F -fluciclovine is not indicated for multiple myeloma and this represents investigational use of this product.

For full session details and scientific presentation lists, please see the SNMMI online program.

About Blue Earth Diagnostics



Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in diagnostic imaging. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

About Bracco Imaging



Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,800 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are in four centers based in Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.bracco.com.

POSLUMA and Axumin are registered trademarks of Blue Earth Diagnostics.

