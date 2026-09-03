BlossomHill Therapeutics to Present at the 8th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit & H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present at the 8th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit and the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Geoff Oxnard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of BlossomHill will present at the RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, and Jean Cui, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlossomHill will present at the H.C. Wainwright conference. Dr. Cui and other members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Conference: 8th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 10:00 am Pacific Time | 1:00 pm Eastern Time

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Holmes Room II, 4th Floor, New York City

Date: Tuesday, September 15

Time: 7:30 am Pacific Time | 10:30 am Eastern Time

Webcast access for the H.C. Wainwright conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill Therapeutics applies cutting-edge science with a goal to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is BH-30643, an investigational, non-covalent, macrocyclic, brain active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which has received Fast Track designation for the C797S resistance population after 3rd generation EGFR TKI treatment. The company is also conducting clinical development of BH-30236, an investigational macrocyclic CDC-like kinase (CLK) inhibitor initially being studied in a clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). The company’s pipeline also includes BH-501284, a preclinical, non-covalent, selective, pan-KRAS Switch II inhibitor for potential future development in diverse KRAS-mutant tumors. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Company Contact:

Michael Moore, BlossomHill Therapeutics

michael.moore@bhtherapeutics.com

Media:

Ashlea Kosikowski, 1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com