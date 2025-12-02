SUBSCRIBE
Blood Cancer United Showcases Bold Research and Vision at 2025 ASH Annual Meeting

December 2, 2025 | 
Data from Master Clinical Trials—focused on transforming care for patients with acute myeloid leukemia—will be presented at ASH.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United®—formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society—will celebrate new data presented by Blood Cancer United funded grantees at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (December 6-9, 2025).

"We are excited to see firsthand at the ASH Annual Meeting the scientific breakthroughs that provide life-changing benefits for more patients, helping to extend and improve their lives and move us closer to achieving durable remission for more patients with blood cancer," says Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Blood Cancer United.

Blood Cancer United will present findings from four sub-studies from its Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial and Pediatric Acute Leukemia Master Clinical Trial (PedAL).

Data from Beat AML—the first ever collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in blood cancer—include an oral presentation of an analysis from over 2,000 venetoclax treated patients that incorporates clinical and genomic features to improve the assessment of patient prognosis, an important factor in clinical practice. A second oral presentation reports an analysis of the impact of mutations in RAS genes on the prognosis of patients who have acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with NPM1 mutations. A trial in progress poster presentation introduces a Beat AML sub-study assessing the efficacy of the combination of ficlatuzumab, a first-in-class anti-hepatocyte growth factor antibody, with azacytidine and venetoclax. The abstract from PedAL—the first integrated, global, pediatric acute leukemia master clinical trial—identifies opportunities to optimize treatments for children with AML.

On the heels of the FDA’s approval of ziftomenib for the treatment of adults with an advanced form of AML with a mutation in a gene called NPM1, we will see new data on the use of this and other menin inhibitors at ASH. The early drug discovery work that led to the development of ziftomenib was supported through the Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP). At the meeting, two oral presentations on combination studies of ziftomenib, venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML will be presented.

Fifteen current and former TAP biotech partners will present more than 50 abstracts—including eight oral presentations—showcasing promising clinical results across blood cancers, including AML, myelodysplastic syndrome, large granular lymphocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, T-cell lymphoma and more.

Studies funded through Blood Cancer United's Academic Research Grant Program, Equity in Access Research Program, Influential Medicine Providing Access to Clinical Trials and Student Mentorship and Research Training (SMART) Program will be presented throughout the meeting.

This research evaluates opportunities to improve cancer care quality for patients with all types of blood cancer, including the impact of travel and insurance type on access to care.

Blood Cancer United leaders and experts are available to discuss Blood Cancer United supported studies and provide comments on other data at the meeting.

Further information on Blood Cancer United's research portfolio is available at bloodcancerunited.org/research.

Additional details on key presentations from Blood Cancer United funded researchers at ASH are available below. The full ASH Annual Meeting 2025 abstracts are available here.

Title

Date/Time

Presentation Type

Abstract ID

Beat AML®

Prognostic risk integration for survival modeling (PRISM) in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia treated with venetoclax: a multinational retrospective cohort study

December 7

10 to 10:15 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

453

Phase 1b safety run-in study followed by Phase 2 study of ficlatuzumab, azacitidine and venetoclax in untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients aged ≥ 60 years old

December 7

6 to 8 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

3432

RAS mutations negate the favorable impact of NPM1 in older patients with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia treated with ven/HMA

December 8

5:30 to 5:45 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

995

PedAL

ITCC-101/APAL2020D: A randomized Phase 3 trial of fludarabine/cytarabine/gemtuzumab ozogamycin with or without venetoclax in children with relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

December 6

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

1656

Therapy Acceleration Program®

Efficacy, molecular and translational analysis of TP53-mutated HR-MDS with bexmarilimab and azacitidine: Updated results from the bexmab Phase 1/2 study

December 6

2:15 to 2:30 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

236

γ9δ2 T-cell (γ9δ2TC) activation with ICT01 and azacitidine-venetoclax (Aza-Ven) induces high rates of remission and overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) acute myeloid leukemia (AML): Results from the phase 1/2 study eviction

December 7

5:15 to 5:30 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

652

Initial clinical data from the phase 1 study of DR-01, a non-fucosylated anti-CD94 antibody in patients with large granular lymphocytic leukemia

December 8

11 to 11:15 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

777

Academic Research Grants

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for dynamic risk assessment of patients (Pts) with smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM)

December 7

9:30 to 9:45 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

493

Rituximab and epcoritamab as first-line therapy for patients with high-tumor burden follicular lymphoma: Results of a multicenter phase II trial

December 7

9:45 to 10 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

464

Humanized CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for high-risk and post-CAR relapse of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

December 7

5:15 to 5:30 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

646

Interim Results of the CMML intercept study: A prospective observational study to evaluate the role of acute inflammation in CMML disease progression

December 8

10:45 to 11 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

788

Evidence for pre-existing myeloma cells with a gene expression pattern associated with resistance to BCMA CAR T cells.

December 8

5:30 to 5:45 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

1031

Novel Targets and Therapeutics for Optimizing HSCT and Cell Therapy

December 9

9:45 to 11:15 a.m. ET

Presidential Symposium

N/A

Equity in Access

Travel time and insurance status as determinants of specialized leukemia care access in adolescents and young adult (AYA) patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

December 6

2 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

283

Medicaid versus commercial insurance: Association with quality of end-of-life care among patients with blood cancers

December 6

2:30 p.m. ET

Oral Presentation

285

Real-world rates of tyrosine kinase inhibitor prescription approval, fill, and adherence and associated factors in a national sample of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

December 6

5:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

2651

Strengthening the referral pathway: Community oncology clinician perspectives on referring to academic cancer centers

December 8

11:30 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

833

Characterizing Hodgkin lymphoma survivors’ shared decision making across the care continuum

December 8

6:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

6424

Health Services

The impact of a clinical trial communication training workshop on hematology-oncology Fellows’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviors: A mixed-methods evaluation

December 8

11:45 a.m. ET

Oral Presentation

834

SMART

CBFA2T3::GLIS2 directly represses differentiation and is required for AMKL disease maintenance

December 6

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

1473

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives. 

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms. 

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $2 billion in research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on FacebookXInstagramLinkedIn and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Ryan McDonald

Blood Cancer United

Ryan.McDonald@bloodcancerunited.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-cancer-united-showcases-bold-research-and-vision-at-2025-ash-annual-meeting-302626987.html

SOURCE Blood Cancer United® formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

