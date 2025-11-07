Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 6, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:

Stifel Healthcare Conference fireside chat at 9:20am ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference fireside chat at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference fireside chat at 1:00pm ET on Thursday, December 4, 2025

Raymond James CEO Strategy Series at 10:00am ET on Friday, December 5, 2025. Investors who are interested in attending should reach out to their Raymond James representative

Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com . Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) trial of silevertinib, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

