Press Releases

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:

  • Stifel Healthcare Conference fireside chat at 4:10pm ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference fireside chat at 3:00pm ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 NSCLC trial of BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
investors@bdtx.com

For Media:
media@bdtx.com

