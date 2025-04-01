SUBSCRIBE
Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming April 2025 Investor Conferences

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:

  • 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation at 3:00pm ET on Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum fireside chat at 1:00pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing a Phase 2 NSCLC trial of BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and glioblastoma. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
investors@bdtx.com

For Media:
media@bdtx.com

