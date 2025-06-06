bitBiome Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading CMO for Manufacturing and Supply of Products

TOKYO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, Inc., a biotechnology company unlocking the potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy, today announced a new partnership that will enable large-scale enzyme, protein and ingredient manufacture. This partnership ensures that bitBiome is a fully integrated front- and back-end company, offering the full biomanufacturing workflow, from discovery and development to manufacture and supply.

bitBiome has been well known for their massive microbial database from which new enzymes, proteins and ingredients could be discovered and engineered for manufacture, but until now, large-scale commercial production of those products was not readily available within the bitBiome ecosystem. This new partnership affords bitBiome the full complement of competencies, allowing partners a fully integrated process to bring products rapidly to market. With this partnership, bitBiome is enabled in manufacture at large scale under relevant regulations as required, allowing for the manufacture of bio-based products across food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications.

"With this partnership, bitBiome has not only the access to the largest genetic repository from which new products and ingredients can be discovered and developed, but we now have the full capacity to manufacture and produce those products at commercial scale, making bitBiome a clear partner for companies looking to streamline the path from discovery to full-scale manufacturing all while reducing time and cost," said CEO, Yuji Suzuki. "Our partner brings world-class manufacturing expertise and all logistic infrastructure to translate our cutting-edge technologies into tangible commercial products. This also allows a streamlined process for bitBiome products to rapidly enter commercialization."

About bitBiome, Inc.



bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP ®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse and growing microbial database of over 2.4 billion sequences, sourced primarily from environmental samples and predominantly containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and unique use of AI technologies, the company practices a comprehensive enzyme discovery and enzyme, pathway and diversified strain engineering platform, bit-QED, to rapidly develop and manufacture bio-based products. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering unique nature-inspired bio-based products that cannot be enabled elsewhere.

