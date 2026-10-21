bitBiome Achieves Milestones in Joint Development Project with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bitBiome, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yuji Suzuki) is pleased to announce the achievement of target milestones stipulated in the joint development contract with Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Shigeo Nakamura), which was previously announced on December 21, 2023. In recognition of this milestone, bitBiome has received the associated success fee.

In this project, bitBiome utilized its proprietary microbial database, "bit-GEM," and its biomanufacturing development platform, "bit-EVO", to discover novel enzymes. Following detailed analysis by Ajinomoto Co., Inc., it was confirmed that the newly discovered enzymes met target requirements set forth by Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Comment from the Project Lead at Ajinomoto Co., Inc.:

"Leveraging bitBiome's extensive microbial database and advanced discovery platform, we were able to identify promising enzyme candidates at a pace that exceeded our expectations. This achievement highlights the value of open innovation, and we look forward to further accelerating research and development through continued collaboration while creating new value together."

Comment from Yuji Suzuki, Representative Director and CEO of bitBiome, Inc.:



"This project powerfully demonstrates the potential of microbial genomic assets and the strategic advantage of our 'treasure island' database. Our success in identifying enzymes directly from this resource showcases the unparalleled diversity of our microbial collection, providing a unique dataset that is unavailable in the public realm."

The enzymes discovered through this project will undergo further evaluation by Ajinomoto Co., Inc. as they consider future social implementation. bitBiome remains committed to contributing to the realization of sustainable biomanufacturing by providing innovative bio-solutions based on microbial data.

About bitBiome:

bitBiome is a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of our planet's microbes to power the future of the bioeconomy. bitBiome's platform is built on their proprietary single-cell microbial genome analysis technology, bit-MAP ®, which has enabled the creation of bit-GEM: an extensive and groundbreakingly diverse and growing microbial database of over 4 billion sequences, sourced primarily from environmental samples and predominantly containing sequences not present in public databases. Leveraging their expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning and unique use of AI technologies, the company practices a comprehensive enzyme discovery and enzyme, pathway and diversified strain engineering platform, bit-EVO, to rapidly develop and manufacture bio-based products. bitBiome is committed to improving existing biomanufacturing industries and creating new ones by delivering unique nature-inspired bio-based products that cannot be enabled elsewhere.

To learn more about bitBiome's platform and services, visit www.bitbiome.bio.

Contact: info@bitbiome.bio

Additional links:



https://bitbiome.bio/news/bitbiome-and-ajinomoto-co-inc-sign-joint-research-agreement-on-novelenzyme-discovery/

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SOURCE bitBiome