bit.bio Accelerates Global Access to Human Cells with New Pricing Model and Distribution Hub

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a record Q4 in sales volume and the successful closing of $50 million in new funding, bit.bio is leveraging its economies of scale to substantially lower the price per vial of its ioCells™ portfolio. This initiative is further strengthened by the launch of bit.bio’s second dedicated distribution hub, expanding on its existing US hub, and now enabling EU-based researchers to benefit from reduced lead times, lower logistical costs, and less administrative burden.

Most products within our CNS portfolio are now available in three-vial packs for 999 ($/£/€), with some being offered in two-vial packs for the same price.

Restructuring the pricing of bit.bio’s human cells is expanding access across the life sciences sector, enabling scientists in academia, biotech, and pharma to adopt new approach methodologies (NAMs) at scale, in line with emerging guidelines that prioritise human-predictive technologies.

With lower costs per vial and volume discounts, bit.bio is enabling researchers to run more technical replicates, test more conditions, and design larger experiments that better capture human biology without exceeding grant constraints or R&D budgets. This directly supports the global push from regulators, funders, and industry to reduce and eventually replace animal use in research, by making high-quality human cell models accessible to the wider scientific community, and not just a tool for specialised research labs. As demand for NAMs grows and expectations for human-relevant data rise, affordable access to standardised, reproducible human cells helps accelerate discovery, derisk drug development, and align everyday lab practice with evolving ethical and regulatory priorities.

"Our mission has always been to provide every scientist with access to consistent, high-quality human cells," said Przemek Obloj, CEO at bit.bio. "The momentum we’ve seen, marked by our strongest sales quarter to date and the continued confidence of our investors, allows us to shift our business model. This is not just a price change; it is an investment in global research that helps turn a widely shared ambition into practical reality: improving the quality of preclinical research and increasing the likelihood that drugs succeed in the clinic."

To complement the new pricing, bit.bio has officially opened its European Distribution Hub in partnership with SciSafe, Inc., a cGMP-compliant biopharma storage and logistics provider. This builds on bit.bio’s existing US distribution capabilities and marks the next step in expanding global supply infrastructure, with plans to further support customers in the APAC region. The European hub addresses growing demand from biotech and academic institutions by enabling next-working-day delivery across the EU and removing the need for customers to manage customs processes. By holding inventory closer to customers, bit.bio supports time-sensitive projects and strengthens its presence in the European research and drug discovery ecosystem.

About bit.bio

bit.bio, the global leader in cell programming technology, is creating functional, human-relevant cells and models at industrial scale to accelerate research, drug discovery and development, while facilitating the adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). Product development is fuelled by its AI-enabled discovery platform that identifies unique transcription factor combinations to program desired cell types, and its patented opti-ox™ technology that precisely converts induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into these cell types assuring unprecedented purity, consistency, and scalability. bit.bio’s’ expanding ioCells portfolio comprises more than 50 products, including ioWild Type Cells, ioDisease Model Cells, ioCRISPR-Ready Cells, and ioTracker Cells.

Since spinning out from the University of Cambridge in 2016, bit.bio has raised over $200m from leading investors including Arch Venture, BlueYard Capital, Charles River Laboratories, Foresite Capital, M&G, Milky Way, National Resilience, and Tencent.

Read bit.bio’s 2025 Sustainability Report.

bitbio@sparkpr.com