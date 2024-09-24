Bioz and Boston BioProducts Introduce Advanced Badges and Content Hub to Transform Research Discovery

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven research solutions, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with Boston BioProducts, a leading provider of high-quality biological buffers and reagent solutions. This strategic alliance is set to redefine how researchers engage with and discover Boston BioProducts’ extensive product range through Bioz’s advanced technology.

With this collaboration, Bioz has integrated its cutting-edge AI-powered search and analytics platform with the Boston BioProducts website, which features Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub. Their Bioz Prime Badges not only display article snippets and full-text articles to provide product credibility, but they also include advanced filtering capabilities. Researchers are able to refine their searches based on techniques, impact factors, journals, authors, and publication dates, ensuring they access the most relevant high-quality information.

Additionally, the Bioz Content Hub functions as a standalone publication page, consolidating all citation data in one easily accessible location. This engaging customer-facing tool enhances the research experience by seamlessly connecting users to product webpages to continue their purchasing journey. This integration significantly improves researchers’ ability to access actionable insights for Boston BioProducts’ offerings, creating a more streamlined research process.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, “Our integration goes beyond the standard, as we’ve customized the Bioz Content Hub specifically to align with Boston BioProducts’ digital marketing strategies. This tailored approach provides a more targeted research experience. By combining our advanced AI tools with their strategic vision, we’re not only improving how researchers discover and interact with high-quality biological reagents, but we also drive greater value for Boston BioProducts’ marketing efforts.”

Kim Sweeney, Marketing Operations Manager at Boston BioProducts, commented, “We are excited to see how Bioz’s Badges and Content Hub are enhancing engagement with our products. The custom Content Hub has been particularly well-received, providing a dynamic and comprehensive resource for our users that drives deeper interaction and better access to relevant research.”

This partnership is poised to greatly benefit the research community by improving the discoverability of the products offered by Boston BioProducts, enhancing product credibility through Bioz Badges, and advancing the overall efficiency of scientific research.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Boston BioProducts

Boston BioProducts is a leading provider of biological buffers, media, and solutions for the life sciences. With nearly 30 years of experience in buffer and reagent manufacturing, their dedicated team of formulation scientists and in-house manufacturing capabilities support multiple applications including molecular biology, assay development, and bioprocessing.

