BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Publication in Frontiers in Pharmacology on the Effects of Dexmedetomidine (the active ingredient in BXCL-501) on Stress-Mediated Behaviors in Non-clinical Studies

Dexmedetomidine demonstrated a significant reduction in stress-induced behaviors, suggesting potential applications of BXCL501 in chronic psychiatric disorders in addition to treatment of acute agitation

Leading academic institutions are evaluating BXCL-501 in clinical studies for multiple chronic conditions

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience, today announced a publication in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, entitled “Dexmedetomidine potently and reversibly regulates stress-mediated behaviors.” The study demonstrated a significant effect in translatable behavioral models related to psychiatric disorders suggesting potential applications of BXCL501 in chronic conditions in addition to treatment of acute agitation.

BXCL501 has already been clinically validated and FDA approved (as IGALMI™) for treatment of acute episodes of agitation associated with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Dexmedetomidine, an alpha2-adrenergic receptor agonist, is the active ingredient in BXCL501. The published results provide further support for the drug’s mechanism of action and potential suitability for broadly addressing stress-related disorders in addition to agitation.

Studies underway at leading academic institutions are investigating the potential of daily dosing of BXCL501 in treating a number of stress-related disorders, including opioid withdrawal, acute stress disorder, and alcohol use disorder in patients with PTSD.

“The promising results presented in this study suggest that dexmedetomidine reduces agitation through potent, selective agonist action at central alpha-2 adrenergic receptors, providing an additional underlying scientific rationale for the safety and efficacy established by our current clinical programs, as well as indicating a potential as a treatment for chronic stress-induced behaviors,” said Frank Yocca, Ph.D., CSO of BioXcel Therapeutics. “The study shows that dexmedetomidine does not impair motor skills at effective doses and has favorable effects on sleep, suggesting potential additional benefits for psychiatric and neurological patients.”

Key findings from the non-clinical studies include:

Dexmedetomidine exhibited higher in vitro potency and activity than other alpha2-adrenergic receptor agonists (clonidine, lofexidine or guanfacine).

Dexmedetomidine significantly mitigated responses to both acute and repeated stress after both acute and repeated dosing.

Effects of dexmedetomidine were consistent across multiple models of stress.

Dexmedetomidine exhibited favorable attributes for potential daily administration, including no loss of effect after repeat doses, and no withdrawal effects after stopping dosing.

Dexmedetomidine at efficacious doses did not affect motor function or cognition compared with diazepam or scopolamine, respectively.

Dexmedetomidine had a favorable effect on sleep patterns.

About BXCL501

Outside of its approved indication by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.

About the SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 Trial

The SERENITY At-Home Phase 3 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety of a 120 mcg dose of BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The trial is designed to evaluate 200 patients with a history of agitation episodes residing at home either alone or with caregivers/informants. Patients are self-administering 120 mcg of BXCL501 or placebo when agitation episodes occur over the 12-week trial period, with safety data (adverse events) collected during the trial. In addition, patients or caregivers/informants will complete a modified global impression of severity (mCGIs) and a clinical global impression of change (mCGI-C) two hours after dosing as an exploratory endpoint to evaluate use in the outpatient setting.

About IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film



INDICATION

IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film is a prescription medicine, administered under the supervision of a health care provider, that is placed under the tongue or behind the lower lip and is used for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder I or II in adults. The safety and effectiveness of IGALMI has not been studied beyond 24 hours from the first dose. It is not known if IGALMI is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

IGALMI can cause serious side effects, including:

Decreased blood pressure, low blood pressure upon standing, and slower than normal heart rate, which may be more likely in patients with low blood volume, diabetes, chronic high blood pressure, and older patients. IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint.

IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint. Heart rhythm changes (QT interval prolongation) . IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations.

. IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations. Sleepiness/drowsiness . Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI.

. Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI. Withdrawal reactions, tolerance, and decreased response/efficacy. IGALMI was not studied for longer than 24 hours after the first dose. Physical dependence, withdrawal symptoms (e.g., nausea, vomiting, agitation), and decreased response to IGALMI may occur if IGALMI is used longer than 24 hours.

The most common side effects of IGALMI in clinical studies were sleepiness or drowsiness, a prickling or tingling sensation or numbness of the mouth, dizziness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and low blood pressure upon standing.

These are not all the possible side effects of IGALMI. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about their medical history, including if they suffer from any known heart problems, low potassium, low magnesium, low blood pressure, low heart rate, diabetes, high blood pressure, history of fainting, or liver impairment. They should also tell their healthcare provider if they are pregnant or breastfeeding or take any medicines, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Patients should especially tell their healthcare provider if they take any drugs that lower blood pressure, change heart rate, or take anesthetics, sedatives, hypnotics, and opioids.

Everyone is encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also contact BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-201-1088 or medinfo@bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Please see full prescribing information at Igalmi.com.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com.

