Biovica announces financial targets following key partnerships and commercial progress

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces financial goals for the upcoming two fiscal years. The targets reflect the company's recent commercial momentum and its long-term commitment to transparency and value creation for patients, healthcare providers, and shareholders.

The recently communicated partner agreement with Tempus AI in the U.S. and the agreement with a leading healthcare provider, which was communicated in December 2024, are expected to generate significant revenues for Biovica. Along with more than 15 active collaborations with pharmaceutical companies representing a total project value of approximately 25 MSEK and the 18 active partnership agreements covering key European markets, the company has established a strong foundation for growth. On this basis, Biovica is now in a position to provide clear financial guidance.

Biovica's financial targets:

FY 2024/25 (ending April 30, 2025): Net sales of SEK 8.5 million

FY 2025/26: Net sales of SEK 50 million

FY 2026/27: Net sales of SEK 150 million

With expected operating expenses at the current level of approximately 90 MSEK per year, Biovica anticipates becoming cash-flow positive during the third quarter of FY 2026/27.

The expected distribution of revenues during FY25/26 and FY 26/27 are:

65% from the U.S. market , driven by reimbursement and volume growth through strategic partnerships

30% from pharma services , based on ongoing and future biomarker collaborations

5% from European partners, through distributor and lab agreements across 18 territories

"These targets reflect the solid groundwork we have laid over the past years," says Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica. "We've achieved clinical validation through world-leading oncologists and institutions, received FDA clearance, established a CMS/Medicare price, initiated commercial sales, and now secured strategic partnerships that enable us to scale up. The pieces are in place to deliver on our vision-improving outcomes for patients, optimizing care for providers, and generating long-term value for shareholders."

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-10 18:31 CEST.

