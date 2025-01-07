SUBSCRIBE
Bioventus to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Rob Claypoole, chief executive officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, may be accessed on the Investors section of the Bioventus website and will be available until February 15, 2025.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
dave.crawford@bioventus.com

